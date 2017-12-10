Offensive tailspin leads to 6th straight Pistons loss as late rally stalls

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 91-81 loss to the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena

1-SPUTTERING OFFENSE – It was almost the craziest comeback you’ve ever seen. But it was anything but pretty. The Pistons won at Boston 13 days ago with a sublime offensive effort, racking up 118 points against the NBA’s No. 1 defense. This time around was the opposite of sublime. They got to halftime down only seven points despite getting a combined two baskets from Reggie Jackson, Andre Drummond and Tobias Harris. It went from bad to worse in a hurry after that. The Pistons didn’t score for more than five minutes to start the third quarter, covering nine possessions, and Boston used a 10-0 run to take a 17-point lead. They did an abrupt U-turn after Harris finally cracked the ice, scoring 22 points in the last seven minutes of the third quarter and cutting an 18-point deficit to 10 before Terry Rozier’s bomb at the buzzer put Boston up 14 headed to the fourth. A 12-0 run sparked by two Harris triples that started with the Pistons down 16 pulled them within four with 4:19 to go and Harris had another three that would’ve pulled them within a point rim out. That was as close as they got. The Pistons, who’ve lost six in a row in the teeth of a brutal stretch of schedule, shot 33 percent. Reggie Jackson scored two points on free throws but missed all nine of his shots. The Pistons got off to a good start on offense, scoring 10 points before the nine-minute mark of the first quarter, then scuffled badly for the rest of the half. The Celtics went on a 22-7 run and had 29 points with more than two minutes remaining in the first quarter before also running aground. Harris finished with 19 points.

2-DRUMMOND COOLED OFF – Andre Drummond has been dominant against the Celtics for the entirety of Stan Van Gundy’s run in Detroit. But the Celtics made a lineup switch since their meeting 13 days ago in Boston, putting ex-Pistons center Aron Baynes into the lineup and bumping Al Horford to power forward to give Boston more size and a much better physical matchup for Drummond. Drummond, who had 26 points and 22 rebounds in the first meeting, was scoreless with four rebounds at halftime and finished with six points and 15 rebounds, scoring his only basket on a tip-in with three minutes to play. He averaged 21.3 points and 17.8 rebounds in four games vs. the Celtics last season, 16.8 and 13.0 two seasons ago and 22.3 and 16.7 in Van Gundy’s first year as Pistons coach. Baynes played him to a standoff with six points and 13 rebounds. Horford, matched with Tobias Harris instead of Drummond, got the Celtics off to a good start offensively, hitting 4 of 4 shots – mostly by taking Harris into the post and using his size edge to shoot over him – for eight points in nine first-quarter minutes before briefly exiting and visiting the locker room for what appeared a lower-body injury. Horford hit a big late three and finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

3-RARE ROOKIE – If the Pistons had beaten the long odds to win the lottery last June – they had seven chances in 1,000 to get the No. 1 pick – Stan Van Gundy let the cat out of the bag who they would have taken: Jayson Tatum. Teammates with Luke Kennard at Duke, Tatum instead was taken No. 3 by Boston. Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said he would have taken Tatum with the No. 1 pick – which the Celtics had before trading it to Philadelphia so the 76ers could draft Markelle Fultz. Tatum, meanwhile, is starting for the team with the East’s best record and is third on the team in scoring at 14.3 a game while shooting 52 percent from the 3-point arc. It’s that last bit that, Van Gundy says, no one saw coming. “Anybody who says they’re not surprised by the 3-point shooting based on what he did in college is lying. If there’s somebody who said, ‘Oh, I knew he’d knock down 50 percent of his threes even though he made 32 percent of them from the college line,’ they’re lining. But everything else was there.” Van Gundy said, “I thought he was the best prospect in the draft.” Tatum finished with 11 points, hitting 3 of 5 triples, and his three ball with just under two minutes left to give Boston an eight-point lead stalled the Pistons comeback.