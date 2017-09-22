A more focused team & other observations on eve of Pistons camp

AUBURN HILLS – The rate at which the NBA has changed since the Pistons opened The Palace 29 years ago is jaw dropping. There are a million ways to quantify the difference, but the most graphic – and the one that explains most of the others – is this: The salary cap in 1988-89 was $7.2 million; for the 2017-18 season, when the Pistons will open Little Caesars Arena, it’s $99 million.

Chuck Daly had only recently added a second assistant coach when the Pistons moved to The Palace, going years with just Dick Harter at his side. Now most NBA teams have a half-dozen assistant coaches, video staffs of nearly that size and a small army of physical therapists, massage therapists, strength coaches and trainers.

A general manager’s staff has experienced similarly explosive growth. Most teams now have an analytics staff with a higher head count than Trader Jack McCloskey’s entire front office in building the Bad Boys that christened The Palace with the Pistons first NBA title in 1989.

Another change: Players used to show up a few days before training camp – or a few minutes. Rip Hamilton evaporated when the season ended and reappeared on media day in better condition than anyone else.

Now teams essentially report en masse three or four weeks before camp officially opens. Coaches are limited in how much contact they can have, but are allowed to work with groups of players less than the full team at a time. The Pistons – all but Boban Marjanovic, who wrapped up his summer obligation to the Serbian national team in Sunday’s finale of the EuroBasket tournament – have been going through voluntary workouts at The Palace since Labor Day week.

Here are a few impressions and observations I’ve gleaned over the past three weeks leading to Monday’s media day and Tuesday’s first practice to start Stan Van Gundy’s fourth season as coach and president of basketball operations.