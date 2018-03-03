Heat push Pistons to the brink as loss drops them 4 games out of playoff position

Blake Griffin scored 31 points, the most since joining the Pistons in trade, as they suffered a costly loss at Miami
Posted: Mar 03, 2018

MIAMI – The Heat had no answers for Blake Griffin. But the law of nature did.

Because Griffin couldn’t defy human endurance limits, the Pistons lost a game they probably couldn’t afford to lose. Now four games out of the playoff race with 19 games to play, they’ll need an immediate and dramatic around to avoid falling into the draft lottery and hoping for a Hail Mary to save their pick from being surrendered to the Clippers as final payment on the deal.

But Griffin gave perhaps his most compelling evidence yet that it was a trade with every potential to move the franchise forward. Griffin scored 31 points – 29 through the first three quarters – in his best scoring night since the late-January trade delivered him to Detroit.

“Blake’s a superstar. Blake’s going to be Blake,” teammate James Ennis said. “We’ve got to play alongside of him and just help him as much as we can.”

But about the only substantial help Griffin got came from Andre Drummond, who finished with 22 points and 18 rebounds. Even a smidgen of proficient perimeter shooting would have been enough, given the powerful punch their 1-2 interior combo packed, to carry the Pistons past Miami this night.

Instead, Pistons other than Griffin and Drummond shot 18 of 52 while Griffin (10 of 21) and Drummond (9 of 16) combined to hit 19 of 37. They shot 7 of 24 from the 3-point arc.

Both seemed to hit the wall in the fourth quarter – not only the second night of a back to back that began with an overtime loss on Friday at Orlando, but the Pistons fifth game in seven days. Drummond, who played nearly 38 minutes, went all but the final 36 seconds of the quarter and scored eight points, but grabbed only one rebound. Griffin, who logged more than 36 minutes, came back midway through the quarter after going the distance in the third but took just two shots, making one with a minute left.

“We played Blake into exhaustion in the third quarter and we sat him down and we just struggled playing without him today,” Stan Van Gundy said. “He was dominant and every time he was out we just struggled. We were plus-7 with him on the floor, so then we go down in the fourth and when we got him back in the game we didn’t get him the ball.”

A night after Griffin finished one assist short of a triple-double, Van Gundy urged him to be a little less focused on looking for teammates and a little more intent on making decisive plays with scoring in mind.

“I just thought he was more aggressive,” Van Gundy said. “We really thought last night he passed up about a half-dozen shots. He’s so interested in getting everybody involved that what it leads to is the ball stops because he’s holding it – looking, looking, looking. Now the shot clock’s down and he’s trying to make a play. Today, especially early in the game (he was) catching it, shooting it; catching it, driving it; if a guy’s open, making a play. We need more of that.”

It was a glimpse, perhaps, of the potential of a Griffin-Drummond combination – and with a healthy Reggie Jackson and better 3-point shooting than the Pistons managed at Miami, Van Gundy won’t need to run them into the ground.

“We’re not going to have the best game every night, but (Drummond) is capable of doing that every night,” Griffin said. “When I first got here, I told him he could get 20 and 20 every night. It’s our job to help him get there and our job to put the best unit out there to win games. Tonight was a struggle.”

Drummond’s fatigue might have been at play at a critical point of the fourth quarter. The Pistons had just weathered back-to-back triples from Heat bench players Rodney McGruder and Kelly Olynyk and cut an 11-point deficit to seven when Dwyane Wade went to the line for two free throws.

Hassan Whiteside, fresh off the bench, checked into the game at the same time at 5:45. Wade missed both free throws and Drummond grabbed the board – but fumbled it, Whiteside corralling the ball and scoring while Drummond fouled him. Instead of having a shot to cut the lead to four or five, the Pistons found themselves down 10 and all but out of gas.

“That was demoralizing, really was,” Van Gundy said. “Especially because we had just talked a big part of the timeout which was 30 seconds before that we’ve got to do a better job blocking out. That’s inexcusable. I know Andre feels like crap about it now. He knows. That’s inexcusable.”

Van Gundy said it was probably more mental fatigue than physical at that point, but whatever it was it underscored the challenge the Pistons faced on a night Griffin and Drummond were dominant but their perimeter was punchless.

“Our six perimeter guys who played were 16 for 48 and 4 for 17 from three,” Van Gundy said. “That’s just not going to get it done.”

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 105-96 loss to the Miami Heat at America Airlines Arena

1-BACKS TO THE WALL –The Pistons shot poorly and turned the ball over too much and still they gave themselves a chance, cutting an 18-point deficit to two late in the third quarter in a game that stopped an inch short of a must win. Ultimately, Miami’s 3-point shooting repelled any chance of a comeback, the Heat hitting 12 of 29 (41 percent) and getting makes from seven different players. A critical juncture came about five minutes into the fourth quarter, the Pistons trailing by five points, when Miami sandwiched triples from Rodney McGruder and Kelly Olynyk around Stanley Johnson’s missed layup attempt. The Pistons – playing their fifth game in seven nights and a back to back off of an overtime loss at Orlando – hit just 7 of 24 (29 percent) from the arc. Early turnovers also quashed the momentum from a hot start. The Pistons took a 14-5 lead just three minutes into the game, but Miami didn’t take long to erase its deficit, going on a 19-4 run over the next six minutes to take a six-point lead. The Pistons closed on a 10-3 run to lead by a point with Blake Griffin scoring 13 in the quarter. But Miami led by 18 in the second quarter by opening on a 25-6 run. The Pistons committed 19 turnovers that the Heat turned into 26 points. The loss puts the Pistons four games back of the Heat for the final playoff spot with 19 games to play.

2-BIG TWO – A night after Blake Griffin came up one assist shy of a triple-double – and should have had “13 or 14 assists,” Stan Van Gundy said, if the Pistons had shot a more reasonable percentage – he was more in scoring mode out of the gate. Griffin and Andre Drummond gave the Pistons the bulk of their offense with 30 of their 46 first-half points and 53 for the game. Griffin finished with 31points, the most by six points he’s had since joining the Pistons, while Drummond finished with 22 points and 18 rebounds. But fatigue likely got the best of both of them. Drummond had 17 rebounds after three quarters and went the distance until being removed in the final seconds by Van Gundy. Griffin had 29 points through three quarters after playing the entire third, then didn’t score until 1:04 remained and took just two shots after returning five minutes into the fourth.

3-BENCH REGRESSION – Stan Van Gundy’s bench has blown hot and cold since the All-Star break and – on a night he needed them because of the schedule and Friday’s overtime game – the Pistons didn’t get enough from their second unit. When the Pistons trailed by 13 at halftime, Miami held a 26-6 scoring edge. Bench scoring finished with the Heat holding a 44-21 edge and placing three players in double figures. Dwight Buycks finished with seven points to lead the bench in 20 minutes of playing time. Stanley Johnson, used by Van Gundy to guard Dwyane Wade most of the night, finished with five points but five fouls in 21 minutes. Anthony Tolliver had just two points and one rebound in 11 minutes and finished a minus-17. Kelly Olynyk, coming off a scoreless performance as Miami was drilled at home on Thursday by the Lakers, rebounded to contribute 17 points, five rebounds and four assists to the Heat win. Justise Winslow had 13 and Dwyane Wade 11.

