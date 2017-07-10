Galloway a guy SVG has coveted since coming to the Pistons

AUBURN HILLS – A few highlights and takeaways from Monday’s introduction of Langston Galloway and Eric Moreland to the Pistons and on Stan Van Gundy and Jeff Bower’s comments afterward:

But the deal they struck with Galloway is clearly more money than any team would offer a No. 3 point guard – and Galloway is clearly not that. It wasn’t exactly a signing done independently of the Caldwell-Pope situation, but Galloway is a guy the Pistons liked in a vacuum. If they were starting a team from scratch, he’d have been on their list.

“Langston Galloway has been a guy that Jeff and I have had an interest in virtually from the time we have gotten here,” Van Gundy said. “We were really excited to get a guy who can play both spots.”

So Galloway was signed as insurance in the event that Caldwell-Pope left but also in the event that Reggie Jackson doesn’t regain his overdrive gear. The full expectation is that he will. He’s been given an absolute clean bill of health. Psychologically, he’ll be in a much better place than he was last season when he doesn’t start a 100-yard sprint by spotting the field 25 yards and feeling like the team’s subsequent struggles bore his fingerprints.

If you want to know the biggest key to a rebound 2017-18 year for the Pistons, it’s getting 2015-16 Reggie Jackson back.

But Galloway’s going to play and Bradley is going to get all the minutes he can handle. Those two guards – both with point guard experience, both nearly 40 percent and high-volume 3-point shooters, both accomplished defenders – are going to allow Van Gundy to expand his playbook next season.

Even if Jackson is 100 percent from day one, the fact Bradley and Galloway are comfortable putting the ball on the deck for more than a dribble or two should relieve the burden on Jackson to make something happen on every possession.