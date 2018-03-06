As frustration mounts, SVG takes Pistons focus back to the basics

AUBURN HILLS – The longer the Pistons struggle, the tougher it becomes to muster enthusiasm for all the little housekeeping chores that go into winning.

And the more determined Stan Van Gundy becomes to emphasize them, lest the season spin out of control and land in a heap of frustration.

The Pistons, who’ve lost nine of 11 to fall five games behind Miami in the playoff race with 18 to play, are scuffling offensively. The most dramatic difference is reflected in their 3-point shooting, which is 23rd in the NBA since Feb. 1 after ranking No. 4 until that point.

So while fans and even players might focus on whether the ball goes through the net or not – and whether the Pistons have more points on their side of the scoreboard when the night’s over – Van Gundy’s mission is to bend it to the building blocks at the bottom of the pyramid of ingredients to success.

“It’s hard to come in and tell a team, ‘We’ve got to make more shots.’ Our focus today was on the things we can control every night,” he said. “Getting back on defense, getting matched up, pulling in and taking the roll man, blocking guys out, setting screens, moving the ball. That stuff you can do every night and we’re not doing them consistently.”

Van Gundy knows he’s dealing with a team exhibiting signs of physical and emotional fatigue, compounded greatly by bubbling frustration. It bubbled over for Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin – the latter averaging 28 points a game over the last two losses but not getting nearly enough complementary scoring around him – in Monday’s loss at Cleveland when both were hit with technical fouls.

Does it become more difficult to sell the value of unyielding commitment to the laundry list of blue-collar chores amid that cauldron of components?

“We said this today: This is where you’re tested as a player, as a teammate, as a person,” Van Gundy said. “What do you want? People to feel sorry for you? That’s not going to happen. Is it harder to get an enthusiasm for that? Absolutely. Everything’s harder when you’re not winning. That’s not an excuse, just because it’s harder. It’s harder for all of us. It’s harder for coaches to sit down and do their film. But you plug along because you’re committed to winning and you do what it takes. That’s where we’re at. That’s where we’re trying to keep out focus and try to get out of the frustration because I don’t know how that helps us.”