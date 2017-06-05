First-Round Candidate: Bam Adebayo

ID CARD: 6-foot-9¾ center, Kentucky, freshman, 19 years old

DRAFT RANGE: Ranked 37th by DraftExpress.com; 23rd by ESPN.com; fifth among centers by NBA.com

SCOUTS LOVE: Adebayo is more or less the prototype of the modern NBA center – or, perhaps more accurately, the modern NBA backup center. In the mold of Bismack Biyombo or Ian Mahimni – essentially backup centers who signed for big money in free agency last summer – Adebayo’s strengths are his offensive rebounding and his potential, given his agility, to be a disruptive defender against the ubiquitous pick-and-roll sets that dominate NBA offenses. He’s slightly undersized, but his athleticism, solid frame and 7-foot-2¾ wing span allay any concerns teams might have about his ability to hold up his end. He was productive in a prominent role at Kentucky, playing 30 minutes a game and averaging 13 points and 8 rebounds on 60 percent shooting. Adebayo got to the line 6.2 times per game, an indication of his activity level around the basket and his willingness to mix it up.

SCOUTS WONDER: How much upside is there, really? Adebayo didn’t attempt a 3-point shot and the results when he attempted to step away and shoot jump shots were sketchy, though there were flashes as the season progressed and vague reports emerging from Adebayo’s workouts of a jump shot in progress. Adebayo insists he has shooting range he didn’t get to display at Kentucky, where the offense was dominated by anticipated top-10 picks Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox. “I can really shoot the ball,” he said at last month’s NBA draft combine in Chicago. “I’m not just some stiff big that just stays under the rim. I can go out to all five positions. My work ethic is off the charts.” If teams tend to agree with him after Adebayo makes the rounds of predraft workouts, he’s got a chance to work his way into the lottery mix and perhaps be a serious consideration for the Pistons.

NUMBER TO NOTE: 3.1 – That’s how many offensive rebounds Adebayo averaged at Kentucky, a strong number. They’ll be less enthused about the 4.9 defensive rebounding average. Like a lot of young big men, Adebayo doesn’t have the consistent discipline required to box out and keep his man away from the glass at the defensive end.

MONEY QUOTE: “The way the league is going now, it’s all stretch forwards being able to shoot the ball and making open shots. I think I can guard both (center and power forward) positions without a doubt. Just being able to play five and be a stretch four, that’s valuable to a team. During the season, we switched on a lot of guards. I had to guard them.” – Adebayo on May 12 at the NBA draft combine

PISTONS FIT: Adebayo is sort of Andre Drummond Lite. He’d give the Pistons a much different second-unit option than 7-foot-4 Boban Marjanovic on nights Stan Van Gundy is protecting a lead or looking to match up defensively. There are a half-dozen or so centers, Adebayo among them, who figure to go at some point in the first round. How seriously the Pistons weigh the option of drafting a center depends to some degree on how certain they are that Aron Baynes will opt out and leave as a free agent. That seems the strong likelihood, which means the Pistons will be in the market for a No. 3 center by one means or another this summer.

BOTTOM LINE: There might be sexier ways to use the No. 12 pick, but teams are more than ever on the lookout for big men who can move their feet to smother pick-and-roll origins 30 feet from the basket and recover to challenge at the rim after the ball is reversed and comes into the paint. At 19 now, Adebayo would be 21 and still with two years left on his rookie contract when Marjanovic is poised to become a free agent after the 2018-19 season. His ability to offensive rebound and roll to the rim would allow the Pistons to play the same way with Adebayo on the floor as with Drummond. And if Adebayo can add the jump shot he’s confident is within his arsenal, then it wouldn’t be a reach to use their lottery pick that way.