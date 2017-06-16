A few big names still missing as Pistons draft workouts wind toward finish line

AUBURN HILLS – The Pistons held another draft workout Friday, their seventh involving 37 players, and this one was more significant for who wasn’t there than who was.

The four players who participated are all long shots to hear their name called – lottery, first round, second round, at all – in Thursday’s draft. They are Moses Kingsley of Arkansas, Steve Taylor Jr. of Toledo, Tyler Roberson of Syracuse and Rashawn Thomas of Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Not there were either of the two remaining players generally ranked outside the top 10 but lottery prospects, Donovan Mitchell and Zach Collins, who’ve yet to visit Auburn Hills.

When you get this close to the draft and agents get a clearer idea of franchise intent, there is a flurry of last-minute arrangements – workouts hastily scheduled or abruptly canceled.

And as a general rule of thumb, when you’re picking 12th – as the Pistons are – you can probably figure on at least 10 players who won’t work out for you and another handful who are 50-50. There are at least 20 players who think they’ll be lottery picks next week and 45 who expect to be first-rounders. That’s just the way it goes.

It’s worth remembering that Greg Monroe and Brandon Knight didn’t work out for the Pistons. Andre Drummond’s agent – now Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka – only consented to a last-minute visit that required Joe Dumars and George David to fly to New York on draft eve when he began to question if Drummond would go to any of the eight teams picking ahead of the Pistons. Henry Ellenson didn’t work out for the Pistons last season.

The Pistons could still have another group workout or two – or a one-player audition – in the few remaining days before players hunker down and prepare for draft night. But it’s entirely possible that the name they call on draft night is again a player who hadn’t been to Auburn Hills.

Here’s a list of the 37 players who’ve visited Auburn Hills so far. Those marked with asterisks are considered likely – or possible, at least – first-round picks:

MAY 23

*Ike Anigbogu – UCLA, 6-10

Michael Ojo – Florida State, 7-1

Reggie Upshaw Jr. – Middle Tennessee State, 6-7

Jeremy Senglin – Weber State, 6-2

Milton Doyle – Loyola Chicago, 6-4

Matt Williams – Central Florida, 6-5

JUNE 6

*Bam Adebayo – Kentucky, 6-10

*Ivan Rabb – California, 6-11

*Justin Jackson – North Carolina, 6-8

Andrew White – Syracuse, 6-7

James Blackmon Jr. – Indiana, 6-4

Isaiah Briscoe – Kentucky, 6-3

JUNE 10

*Luke Kennard – Duke, 6-6

*Harry Giles – Duke, 6-10

*John Collins – Wake Forest, 6-10

Isaac Humphries – Kentucky, 7-0

June 13

Derrick Walton – Michigan, 6-1

Melo Trimble – Maryland, 6-2

Davon Reed – Miami, 6-6

Luke Fischer – Marquette, 6-11

Peter Jok – Iowa, 6-6

*Tony Bradley – North Carolina, 6-11

June 14

*Tyler Lydon - Syracuse, 6-9

Marcus Keene – CMU, 5-9

Bryce Alford – UCLA, 6-3

Derek Willis – Kentucky, 6-9

Zak Irvin – Michigan, 6-6

TJ Cline – Richmond, 6-9

June 15

*Justin Patton – Creighton, 6-11

Landen Lucas – Kansas, 6-10

John Gillon – Syracuse, 6-0

Jonathan Williams – Toledo, 6-3

*Jarrett Allen – Texas, 6-11

June 16

Moses Kingsley – Arkansas, 6-10

Steve Taylor Jr. – Toledo, 6-7

Tyler Roberson – Syracuse, 6-8

Rashawn Thomas – Texas A&M C-C, 6-8