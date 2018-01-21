Ex-Piston Dinwiddie hits game winner as Pistons only lead of second half can’t hold up

Stanley Johnson led the Pistons from 15 down in the second half to take a lead with 5 seconds to play but they lost by a point
Brian Sevald (NBAE/Getty)
by Keith Langlois
Web Editor
Posted: Jan 21, 2018

DETROIT – Even as the Pistons went 3-8 over the first 11 games without Reggie Jackson and struggled offensively, they at least could count on their 3-point shooting to keep them in games.

The Pistons ranked 25th in offense over those 11 games without Jackson after ranking 14th with him through 33 games. But they were the NBA’s No. 4 3-point shooting team over those 11 games.

They didn’t shoot it nearly that well on Sunday and, predictably, they struggled even more to score. But it looked like 100 points was going to be enough to win when Andre Drummond saved a broken play by driving from the 3-point circle down the right side of the lane to scoop in a layup with 4.7 seconds left.

The one-point lead was their first of the second half – the first since they led 12-10 in the first quarter. So their 101-100 loss – their fifth straight – was especially galling in that it was dealt them by a familiar face, Spencer Dinwiddie. His 14-footer over Ish Smith with Drummond coming to challenge with a second left sent the Pistons to 22-23, the first time they’ve slid under .500 this season.

“Ish played him well. He didn’t get an easy shot,” Stan Van Gundy said. “He made a hell of a shot.”

The Pistons made one too few, shooting just 42 percent and getting a mere 32 points from starters not named Tobias Harris. Harris scored 20 but only managed 1 of 4 from the 3-point line. The Pistons were 5 of 20 from the arc after three quarters and they trailed 77-68.

For the second straight game Van Gundy went a long way with his backups in the fourth quarter and for the second straight game they led a comeback that came up short. On Friday against Washington, it was a 17-point deficit that got cut to four. This time is was a 15-point deficit erased before Dinwiddie’s game winner.

Again, Stanley Johnson and Luke Kennard were the story. Johnson scored a season-high 18 points, playing the game’s final 17 minutes. Kennard scored 13 and hit 3 of 6 triples while the rest of the team managed to make 6 of 23.

“He was good and played well on the offensive end, too,” Van Gundy said of Johnson. “He had a good game – really good game. And I thought Luke had a good game offensively.”

Johnson downgraded himself for fouling Caris LeVert 18 seconds after his alert tip-in tied the game at 98 with 32 seconds left. LeVert split his free throws to put the Nets ahead and set up Drummond’s layup followed by Dinwiddie’s jumper.

“I was just trying to help the team,” he said. “I fouled Caris at the end and let him get a rebound, didn’t block him out, so as much as I helped I feel like I did a little bad as well. Just have to learn from it and build from it.”

Van Gundy again used Langston Galloway as his backup point guard and improvised when Drummond got into foul trouble – he sat the last four minutes of the first half with three fouls and picked up a fourth early in the third quarter – by using Anthony Tolliver in each half at center for spurts. But the Pistons simply couldn’t sustain enough offensive consistency to beat a team they hammered by 34 points earlier this month on the road.

“There’s nothing big. There’s nothing glaring,” Tolliver said. “It’s little things that add up over the course of 48 minutes that loses these games. We just need to clean up those little things and if we do that, we’ll put ourselves in position to win every night.”

But the question remains how the Pistons generate enough offense while Jackson recuperates on nights they’re not performing like one of the NBA’s top 3-point teams.

“We’ve got to get to the rim,” Harris said. “We’ve got to get higher percentage shots – free throws, layups and three balls if it’s falling. On a night like tonight, we can’t settle for mid-range. I thought we settled for that a little bit. We’ve got to find a way of mixing it up a little bit more, getting to the rim, getting some more cuts, drives to the basket and some more drop-offs to Andre, alley oops, things like that.”

Tags
Nets, Pistons, True Blue Pistons, #Trending

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 101-100 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena

1-HEARTBREAKER – The Pistons knew it wouldn’t be as easy as last time, 10 days ago, when they led by 40 points at Brooklyn before settling for a 34-point win. They couldn’t have imagined it to be that hard – or to end worse. Ex-Piston Spencer Dinwiddie’s leaning jump shot from the foul line with a second left handed them a one-point loss after the Pistons took their only lead of the second half with 4.7 seconds to play on Andre Drummond’s driving layup. The Pistons trailed by 15 points late in the third quarter, cut it to nine headed to the fourth and pulled within a point with eight minutes left. But the Nets hit some contested jump shots to open the lead back to eight points. They tied it at 92 with three minutes left on an Ish Smith triple and again at 94, then fell three points behind when Spencer Dinwiddie hit a triple with 1:22 to play. A Stanley Johnson tip with 31 seconds to play tied the score again at 98, then Johnson got called for fouling Caris LeVert on his tough, fading jump shot with 14 seconds to go. LeVert split his free throws to set up the Drummond driving layup. Offense again came and went for the Pistons. They hit 5 of 7 shots after tipoff to take a 12-7 lead, then missed 14 of their 16 shots to complete the first quarter down 10 points. The Nets led 43-32 when the Pistons closed the half on a 16-10 run to get within five at halftime. But Brooklyn pushed its lead back to 11 less than five minutes into the third quarter with Andre Drummond on the bench after picking up his fourth foul earlier in the quarter. The Nets stretched their lead to 15 before Johnson, strong in his second game back from injury, led a 7-0 run. Johnson finished with a season-high 18 points in 27 minutes.

2-STICKING WITH IT – After the Pistons cut a 17-point deficit to four in the fourth quarter of Friday’s loss to Washington, Stan Van Gundy gave another shot to the unit responsible for the comeback. He used the same bench rotation, bringing Langston Galloway in at point guard with Luke Kennard and Stanley Johnson on the wings and Anthony Tolliver at power forward. When Andre Drummond finished the first quarter with those four, it was the group that played most of the fourth quarter against Washington. Eric Moreland replaced Drummond to start the second quarter and, when Drummond picked up his third foul with four minutes to go in the first half, Tolliver re-entered the game at center with Tobias Harris at power forward. Tolliver hit a triple on his first possession at center. On the flip side, a minute later the Pistons surrendered a defensive rebound the Nets turned into two easy points. Tolliver again played center for the first 3:30 of the fourth quarter and the Pistons gave up just three points in that time on Joe Harris free throws.

3-3-POINT REPORT – The Pistons remain one of the NBA’s top 3-point shooting teams at 38.2 percent, second to the Golden State Warriors. And they had continued to shoot it very well even in compiling a 3-9 during Reggie Jackson’s absence since spraining his right ankle on Dec. 27. Over the 11 games coming into Sunday they had actually shot it a little better at 39 percent. But they struggled from the arc against Brooklyn, going 5 of 20 over the first three quarters before hitting 4 of 9 in the fourth. The Nets, meanwhile, hit 13 of 31 with Spencer Dinwiddie hitting four triples. Dinwiddie led the Nets with 22 points. The Pistons attempts per game during the 11 games without Jackson before Sunday were 25.6, which ranked 23rd in the league and represents a decline of 3.6 attempts from the 29.2 they’d averaged with Jackson at point guard. A big chunk of that is merely the difference between Jackson, who shot 3.8 triples a game, and Ish Smith, who takes less than one (0.7) a game.

Related Content

Nets

Pistons

True Blue Pistons