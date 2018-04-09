Down 3 starters, Pistons put up a fight but fade in the fourth quarter vs. No. 1 Raptors

DETROIT – Symbolically, at least, the first Pistons season at Little Caesars Arena ended as it should have: in an injury-influenced loss.

The Pistons were 19-14 and sitting in the No. 4 position in the Eastern Conference when Reggie Jackson went down with a severe ankle sprain that cost him 37 games. When he returned, the playoff chase was all but over, the Pistons having gone 12-25 without him.

Jackson was in the lineup and giving the Pistons some of his best stuff in Monday’s 108-98 loss to Toronto – 16 points, nine assists and zero turnovers – but the guys he figures to be passing to most often next season were all sidelined with their own injuries.

Blake Griffin (ankle), Reggie Bullock (knee) and Andre Drummond (Achilles pain) all missed the game and Toronto – the No. 1 seed in the East – overwhelmed them in two 13-0 spurts, one in each half, to wipe out a 17-point Pistons lead.

“We had two really tough stretches that buried us,” Stan Van Gundy said. “Eight to 10 minutes, they just kicked our (backside). And the rest of the game I thought our guys played well and hard and really, really competed.”

Without Drummond and Griffin, the Pistons cede their biggest strength – frontcourt size and power. That deficiency was best reflected in Toronto’s 48-33 rebounding edge and the 60 points in the paint the Raptors scored while making 30 of 40 shots there. Van Gundy was reduced to a three-man frontcourt rotation of starters Eric Moreland and Anthony Tolliver in the spots usually held by Drummond and Griffin with both backed up by Henry Ellenson.

When Moreland picked up his second foul with 3:26 left in the second quarter, Van Gundy waved Ellenson in for him. He would have preferred to match Ellenson’s minutes against Toronto backup center Jacob Poeltl, but wanted to prevent Moreland from picking up a third foul before halftime. In those final 206 seconds of the half, Toronto outscored the Pistons 11-0 to compete its 13-0 run.

Fair to guess that Ellenson hasn’t had many physical challenges all season akin to guarding the 7-foot-0, 265-pound Jonas Valanciunas.

“Yeah, not like that all year,” he said. “He played really well tonight. He’s talented. Big guy. You just have to meet him early. Can’t let him get in the paint. That’s where he’s tough. They did a good job of pick and rolls and he was getting dump-offs and tried to stretch us out. They had a good little run there going into the half that I feel like we could’ve managed a little better.”

Valanciunas finished with 25 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes, making 11 of 13 shots.

“Valanciunas was just too much for us tonight,” Van Gundy said. “But those guys battled hard. We’re just not big enough and strong enough with those two guys to hold him off. He’s a really good player. That’s a very good team. Their starters outplayed us. Our guys competed hard, but we really couldn’t do anything with them.”

Moreland set a career scoring high with 11 points in 32 minutes and Luke Kennard matched his best with 20 points. After making all four of his 3-point attempts in Sunday’s loss at Memphis, Kennard hit his first three against Toronto. He had two rattle in and out in the final three minutes, including one that could have cut the Pistons’ deficit to four points after Toronto’s 13-0 run to open the fourth quarter stretched its lead to 18.

“I think we competed hard,” Moreland said. “The last two games, I think we kind of let off a little bit as far as on the gas. We competed on both ends tonight and we fought hard. They’re a super good team. When you get runs like that, it’s hard to get back with a team like that.”

Jackson contributed six points and three assists to the fourth-quarter rally, but it wasn’t lost on him that the curtain fell on the debut season at Little Caesars with 60 percent of the starting lineup missing.

“Just not us being healthy has been the tough part,” he said. “I’m happy with the way we competed. Hopefully, we can have a more healthy year next year.”