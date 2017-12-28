Depleted Pistons get hurt when SVG goes to bench in loss to Magic

Ish Smith logged a season-high 32 minutes and contributed 18 points but the Pistons lost at Orlando
by Keith Langlois
Posted: Dec 28, 2017

ORLANDO – A few weeks back, with the Pistons in the throes of a seven-game losing streak on the heels of a most encouraging 14-6 start, Stan Van Gundy put the onus on his four top players – Andre Drummond, Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley and Reggie Jackson – to up their production.

“They’re our four best players,” he said. “I’m not singling them out, but the reality is we need them to play better if we’re going to get where we want to go.”

Now two of them are sidelined with injury – and Jackson won’t be seen for a healthy spell – and that means Drummond and Harris need to be All-Stars pretty much every night. They were pretty good Thursday in Orlando, but they would have needed Hall of Fame outings to overcome what the Pistons got from their bench.

Which was …

“Offensively, we got nothing off our bench,” Van Gundy said after they shot 3 of 22 and combined for 12 points in a 102-89 loss to an Orlando team that had lost nine straight and had gone 3-20 since opening 8-4.

Well, check that. The Orlando team that lost nine straight had largely done it without leading scorers Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier. Both returned from injury for Thursday’s game and combined for 31 points.

Just as important, perhaps, was the ripple effect of their return, strengthening Orlando’s bench and giving the Magic the edge they needed against the Pistons, who are now down three of the seven players – Jon Leuer in addition to Bradley and Jackson – Van Gundy counted on to play every night when the season opened.

The game essentially was decided in a five-minute span that bridged the third and fourth quarters. The Pistons led by a point with three minutes to go in the third quarter when Van Gundy needed to give Drummond and Ish Smith a rest. When Smith came back two minutes into the fourth quarter – a good three or four minutes earlier than Van Gundy would have preferred – the Pistons trailed by 13.

“I’ve definitely got to take responsibility for that one, just not being able to get us some good looks,” said Langston Galloway, who assumes Smith’s role as second unit point guard with Smith filling in for Jackson. “We were getting shots, but I think they were kind of rushed and made a few turnovers to start off the fourth. Just got to do a better job, continue to get better with it and, hey, next game got to be better.”

Galloway hit 1 of 9 shots and was minus-13 – the margin that separated the teams – in his 16 minutes. Stanley Johnson was 2 of 8 and both Eric Moreland and Anthony Tolliver were 0 of 2. Those four were Van Gundy’s only subs until the final two minutes when Dwight Buycks and Henry Ellenson checked in.

“I mean, 3 for 22 off the bench. That’s not going to get it done,” Van Gundy said. “We don’t need everybody to have great nights, but we can’t have that many guys have that bad a night and think we’re going to get wins.”

The Pistons put together two brilliant bursts – a 14-0 run late in the first half to wipe out a 10-point deficit and a 12-0 run in the third quarter to produce a five-point lead. But that immediately preceded Van Gundy’s move to the bench as he had run his starters hard minutes already. And when Orlando got triples from three of its bench players – Marreese Speights, D.J. Augustin and Arron Afflalo – to open the fourth quarter and a 13-point lead, it was too much to overcome for a depleted roster.

Van Gundy, though, thought the Pistons might not have been in that position if his starters had begun each half more forcefully. The Pistons gave up 33 points – 18 of them in the paint – in the first quarter. Van Gundy called a timeout less than two minutes into the game with Orlando getting a second-chance triple, a layup and a dunk on its first three possessions. The Pistons fell seven points behind in the first four minutes of the third quarter after being tied at halftime.

“It didn’t have anything to do with being without guys, to be quite honest,” Van Gundy said. “We weren’t ready to play at the beginning. Our starting lineup was not prepared to play, didn’t bring anything to the game. That group wasn’t good enough at the start of either half.”

“This is a game we should’ve won,” said Harris, who finished with 21 points – Drummond had 17 points and 18 boards – to lead all scorers. “It’s a game we’ll look back at the end of the year and be upset because this is a game we needed to have. They lost nine straight. We’ve got to expect that they were going to try to come out and break their streak. We didn’t have enough energy from the start of the game. That’s on the starters, myself included.”

There won’t be a lot of games the Pistons can say they should win while they’re without both starting guards – and there won’t be a lot of games they will win on nights they get so precious little from their bench and their starters are less than brilliant. Neither of those things happened this time around.

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 102-89 loss to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

1-BENCH BLACKOUT – Stan Van Gundy expected depth to be the Pistons strength this season, but that only goes so far. Playing without their starting backcourt for the first time this season – and still without another rotation staple, Jon Leuer – the effects were seen most graphically with their bench. The Pistons got just 12 points on 3 of 19 shooting from the four reserves Van Gundy used until expanding the rotation in the final two minutes. The bench finished 3 of 22. A disastrous stretch late in the third and early in the fourth quarter saw the Pistons get outscored 24-6, creating a 13-point deficit. They never got closer than eight after that. The Pistons went 4-1 without Avery Bradley, whom they hope returns next week from a hip/pelvic injury, but also were without Reggie Jackson for the first time on Thursday after spraining his ankle in Tuesday’s win over Indiana. Jackson will be out likely for two months. The Pistons used a 14-0 run, getting eight consecutive defensive stops, after falling behind 46-36 with five minutes left in the first half. Orlando rebuilt a seven-point lead early in the third quarter after a halftime tie, but the Pistons went on another run – 12-0 after another eight consecutive stops – to lead by five. Orlando closed the third quarter on a 15-7 spurt, though, as the Pistons second unit offense struggled to get anything going. And three Orlando triples – from Marreese Speights, D. J. Augustin and Arron Afflalo – comprised a 9-0 run in the first 2:15 of the fourth quarter.

2-ALL EYES ON ISH – With Reggie Jackson out, Stan Van Gundy went with Ish Smith as the starter and Langston Galloway – who’d played almost no point guard this season – as his backup. Smith started slowly, but was at the heart of their 14-0 run in the second quarter to get back in the game. He wound up playing a season-high 32minutes, finishing with 18 points and five assists. Smith also finished as the team’s second-leading rebounder with seven – Andre Drummond had 17 points and 18 boards – as the Pistons got outboarded 48-42. Galloway picked up the other 16 minutes, finishing with three points and one assist on 1 of 9 shooting. In the first half, the Pistons trailed by three when Galloway entered with four minutes left in the first quarter and by six when Smith returned four minutes into the second quarter. In the second half, the Pistons led by a point when Smith sat with three minutes left in the third quarter but were down by 13 when Smith returned five minutes later.

3-NO SYMPATHY – If the Pistons came looking for sympathy in the wake of Reggie Jackson’s injury, they chose the wrong destination. Orlando, 3-20 in its last 23 games, has also been plagued by key injuries. Orlando had been off to a promising start this season, 8-4 with dominant wins over Cleveland (21 points) and San Antonio (27). But first the Magic cooled off and then injuries struck, costing starters Aaron Gordon nine games and Evan Fournier eight and shutting down bench gunner Terrence Ross for 15 more. Fournier and Gordon returned against the Pistons, but the Magic last week lost center Nic Vucevic for six to eight weeks with a broken hand. Gordon returned with 14 points and seven rebounds and Fournier with 17 points.

