Another big game for Blake – and this time is pays off in a Pistons win

Blake Griffin put together another strong game, finishing with 25 points, as the Pistons surged in the second half to beat the Bulls.
Chris Schwegler/NBAE/Getty Images
by Keith Langlois
Web Editor
Posted: Mar 09, 2018

DETROIT – The Pistons understand that even after a romp over the Chicago Bulls, it’s still something of a Hail Mary shot for them to make the playoffs.

But getting that win before embarking on a six-game road trip lifted a ponderous weight from their shoulders. They at least hit the road feeling like Aaron Rodgers approaching the line of scrimmage for that Hail Mary shot.

“This time of year you take any win, however you can get it,” Blake Griffin said. “Any time, any place, anywhere. So that’s a good win.”

Griffin was magnificent again, scoring 25 points to go with eight rebounds and eight assists. But the Pistons didn’t win it with their offense in scoring just 99 points. They won it with their defense, holding Chicago to 57 points and 32 percent shooting over the last three quarters after the Bulls led 26-21 after one quarter.

“We just collectively committed to get three stops in a row,” James Ennis said after the 99-83 win. “So we started doing that and that’s what brought the lead up.”

The Bulls cranked up 14 3-point shots in the first 15 minutes and built a 39-29 lead by the midway point of the second quarter. But the Pistons limited them to 17 more 3-point attempts from that point on and very few shots went uncontested once the Pistons mounted a comeback that saw them outscore the Bulls 20-8 to end the first half with a two-point lead.

“I don’t think it was just (limiting 3-point attempts),” Griffin said. “It was that, but it wasn’t just that. It was everything. We just came out and didn’t put any pressure on them. I felt like they got everything they wanted early on and we did a better job of settling down and getting stops.”

Griffin generated most of the Pistons offense in the first half when they weren’t getting much from anyone but he and Reggie Bullock, who finished with 21 points and was the beneficiary of six of Griffin’s eight assists. Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen has a bright future, but he was overmatched against Griffin’s power and quickness in the post and Griffin’s passing made the Bulls pay for the double teams necessitated by the mismatch.

The Pistons seized control of the game from the outset of the third quarter, stretching their lead to double digits by the midway point.

Griffin is now averaging 28 points and shooting better than 50 percent overall and exactly 50 percent – 12 of 24 – from the 3-point arc over his last four games.

“Just being a little more decisive, I think,” he said. “I think somewhere in the middle, after the All-Star break, I was being too passive a little bit. Stan and a lot of the coaches, actually, had a talk with me about being more aggressive, looking at the basket first, and I think that’s what I’ve done.”

“He’s a good shooter and he’s shooting more of them in rhythm, which really helps,” Stan Van Gundy said.

The Pistons played without Stanley Johnson (back spasms) and Dwight Buycks (sprained ankle) in addition to Reggie Jackson and Jon Leuer, their long-term absentees. Injuries are at the root of the turnaround from 19-14 over the first 33 games – when Jackson was hurt – and their 11-22 record over the past 33.

They remain five games out of the final playoff berth with Milwaukee’s win over New York. But they can at least head west feeling a little better about themselves.

“I’m about as happy after that one as I have been (after the) Warriors win, Houston win, all of that,” Van Gundy said. “Seriously. It’s just been such a tough stretch. It was great to get one.”

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Friday night’s 99-83 win over the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena

1-BIG GAME FOR BLAKE – Make it four straight games where Blake Griffin has looked every bit the part of the superstar the Pistons expected when they parted with Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley and a No. 1 pick. Griffin had averaged 29 points and shot 50 percent over his previous three games and he kept it up against Chicago – and this time he was rewarded with a win. Griffin finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Pistons recovered from a sluggish start to roll over their divisional rival. The Pistons trailed by 10 points midway through the second quarter but outscored the Bulls 20-8 over the final six minutes of the quarter to lead at halftime. Then over the first six minutes of the third quarter they pushed their lead to double digits and were never in danger of losing the lead from that point. Reggie Bullock continued his strong play, finishing with 21 points, while James Ennis (14 points, three steals), Ish Smith (12 points, just one turnover) and Luke Kennard (10 points, six rebounds, four assists) also finished in double figures for the Pistons. Andre Drummond grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked four shots.

2-SCHEDULE QUIRKS – The Pistons played Indiana four times in the season’s first 33 games but didn’t play Chicago, another division rival, until the 41st game to complete the season’s first half. Friday’s Game 66 was just the second meeting with the Bulls, whom the Pistons play two more times. In fact, the Pistons will play the Bulls in consecutive home games – Friday night and on March 24 after they return from a six-game Western road swing. The Pistons close the regular season at Chicago on April 11. The Pistons have just six home games remaining and 10 on the road. They started the night five games behind Milwaukee, which now trails Miami by a half-game, for the No. 8 and final playoff spot in the East. The Pistons start their six-game road trip at Utah, which took a four-game win streak into its game at Memphis on Friday night. They’ll also play three other winning teams – Denver, Portland and Houston – on the trip. Portland took an eight-game win streak into Friday’s games and Houston a 17-game win streak.

3-ANKLE, AGAIN – It’s the year of the sprained ankle for the Pistons. Perhaps the most common of all basketball injuries, the Pistons have had uncommon bad luck with them this season. Dwight Buycks was the latest to be struck, coming down on Langston Galloway’s foot in Thursday’s practice and rolling his left ankle. It’s not expected to keep him out for long, Stan Van Gundy said. In his absence, Jameer Nelson took Buycks’ spot in the rotation and had four points and three assists in 16 minutes. Buycks and Galloway were taking one-on-one reps with Reggie Jackson in Thursday’s practice as the Pistons attempt to give Jackson some work in his comeback from a far more serious ankle sprain. Jackson missed his 33rd game Friday after playing in the first 33 and suffering a grade 3 ankle sprain – the most severe, involving torn ligaments – in the Dec. 26 win over Indiana that left the Pistons with a 19-14 record. They’re 11-22 since the injury and had lost 10 of 12 coming into Friday’s game. Jon Leuer’s sprained ankle, suffered Oct. 31, will cost him the season’s final 74 games. Leuer underwent January surgery that involved removing bone fragments that had lodged in an ankle ligament as a complication of his sprain.

