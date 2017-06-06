For Adebayo & Jackson, different paths to NBA as league ponders draft tweaks

AUBURN HILLS – Adam Silver says the NBA’s current “one and done” rule isn’t working for anyone. Bam Adebayo intends to make it work for him.

Adebayo, a Kentucky freshman, was one of six players – three of them first-round candidates – to work out for the Pistons on Tuesday, though Cal sophomore Ivan Rabb didn’t participate in on-court drills after suffering an injury in his previous workout. The player with the best chance of going in the lottery, though, was among an increasingly rare breed: the three-year college player, Justin Jackson of NCAA champion North Carolina.

“I knew I wasn’t ready – plain and simple,” Jackson said of deciding not to come out after his freshman season at Chapel Hill, despite the fact that many of the players he’d shared locker rooms with on the AAU and national team circuits did just that.

Jackson was a peer of the player the Pistons used the No. 8 pick in 2015 to draft, Stanley Johnson, and was a high school rival of Justise Winslow in the greater Houston area. The two considered playing at Carolina together before Winslow opted for arch-rival Duke, where he was a key figure in leading the Blue Devils to the 2015 NCAA title.

“Justise and Stanley, obviously they were ready,” Jackson said after Tuesday’s workout. “They’re still out there contributing for the most part for their teams. For me, I knew I wasn’t ready – physically, mentally, whatever it might have been. Being able to go back to a place like North Carolina and having the types of seasons that I had, I wouldn’t trade for anything and now I feel extremely confident in myself and my abilities.”

Jackson’s draft range appears a little more volatile than the average lottery candidate’s. As an example, he’s ranked 13th by DraftExpress.com but 25th by ESPN.com. That disparity could be driven, in part, by a sort of stigmatization that attaches itself to highly rated recruits who don’t leave for the NBA after one season.

Consider this quote from a scout for a Pacific Division team as told to NBA.com for its draft preview series after Jackson’s improved play as a junior: “I saw three games out in Maui and I thought, ‘Hey, where’s this been? Why hasn’t he shown this?’ But I’m always leery of that, when you’ve looked at a kid for a couple of years and he hasn’t shown something and then, all of a sudden, he does it. It’s almost like, can he really do that over and over?”

There’s a sense that players who stick around without being dominant get picked apart for all the things they can’t do rather than valued for the areas where they can contribute to an NBA team.

Adebayo figures to be one of three Kentucky freshmen to be drafted in the first round with guards De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk almost certain top-10 picks. The expectation for the bulk of John Calipari’s recruits since his arrival in Lexington eight years ago is that they’ll spend one season on campus. This year’s three players is right about at Calipari’s average; he’s had 21 one-and-done players in his Kentucky tenure.

Adebayo said he didn’t feel pressure from day one to show enough to NBA scouts to build a one-and-done resume.

“Everybody develops differently,” he said. “Some guys need that second year and that second year could be their superstar year. Some dudes do good enough their first year where they can leave. I just arrived thinking I’m going to get the best out of it, so I got the best out of it and I left.”

Adebayo also has a larger disparity in his draft rating than most first-round candidates with DraftExpress the outlier, ranking him 37th. ESPN has Adebayo ranked 23rd.

Jackson and Adebayo are very different players, Jackson a skilled scorer but a question mark physically after weighing in at 201 pounds at 6-foot-8¼ at the NBA draft combine as a 22-year old and Adebayo a physical marvel at 6-foot-9¾ and 243 sculpted pounds and not yet 20 but with projection required from a skills perspective.

Though, as Adebayo would argue, not as much as perception holds.

“I can shoot,” he said. “Most people think I can’t shoot, but when I get in these workouts it surprises them. They know I can play defense; they know I can jump; they know I’m athletic. It’s shocking everybody because after every workout, people say, ‘I didn’t know you could shoot like that.’ I never got a chance to because I had to play my role at Kentucky.”

And in that, Adebayo is probably right to leave after playing 30 minutes a game at Kentucky, where a fresh wave of McDonald’s All-Americans – including three big men ranked among the top 20 recruits in the class – will arrive again in the fall. Were he to return and still not show a jump shot – for lack of opportunity or otherwise – chances are he’d be considered less of a prospect than he is today, when NBA teams can plausibly convince themselves that it’s a tool they can develop.

The NBA proposed raising the minimum age from 19 to 20 in the last round of collective bargaining while players pushed for pushing it back to 18, where it stood until 2005 and blocking a path for players to the NBA directly from high school. They tabled the matter to prevent it from becoming a drag on negotiations and stuck with the status quo.

Some have proposed a rule similar to Major League Baseball’s system where players can be drafted out of high school without committing themselves to the NBA, but if they choose to attend college they couldn’t be drafted again for three years.

Amir Johnson, taken 56th by the Pistons in 2005, was the last high school player to be drafted before the rule changed. Adebayo could be among the last of the one-and-done brigade if the NBA commissioner pushes for change.