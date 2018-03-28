5 years removed, Bullock makes his case as one of the stars of the NBA’s 2013 draft class

AUBURN HILLS – Stan Van Gundy happened to come across the 2014 NBA All-Rookie team before Wednesday’s practice. One player, Victor Oladipo, graduated to All-Star status this season – though he’s already been traded twice.

Three other first-teamers – Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Mason Plumlee – are also on their third franchises, Burke needing to work his way back to the NBA with the Knicks recently after a stint in the G League. And the fifth member of the team, 2014 Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams, is on his fourth NBA team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made the second team and he now looks like he’ll be in the MVP conversation for the next decade. Steven Adams has emerged as one of the NBA’s premier centers with a championship contender in Oklahoma City. Kelly Olynyk, Cody Zeller and Gorgui Dieng – the three who rounded out the second team – are all useful backup big men.

But there’s another group of five players who didn’t make the cut for first or second team All-Rookie that Van Gundy would roll with against the first and second teamers and it includes one of his own players: Reggie Bullock.

Bullock, Otto Porter, C.J. McCollum, Pistons pick Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rudy Gobert would make for a pretty formidable group.

“I think you’d say I’d rather have those five guys who didn’t make either team,” Van Gundy said. “You can’t judge them after one year.”

Bullock’s emergence came in his fifth season. He’s on track to nearly quadruple his previous career high for minutes played, which came last season with 467. In fact, if Bullock plays 31 minutes when the Pistons host Washington on Thursday – that’s his average since becoming a full-time starter in mid-December – he’ll have played more minutes this season than he did in his first four NBA years combined.

And, remarkably, Bullock has been a more productive player per minute this season than ever, averaging 14.6 points per 36 minutes – easily topping last season’s 10.9.

“I feel like I’ve handled it well,” he said after practice Wednesday. “It was an opportunity for me to be able to walk into a position and play a lot of minutes. I haven’t been thinking about how many minutes I’ve been playing or how I was wearing down or anything like that. I’m just more excited about being able to have the opportunity and knowing I’m going to be a player that’s going to go out there when Coach calls on me every night.”

Crossing the bridge from part-time player to full-blown starter often reveals a player’s shortcomings and results in diminished productivity. What Bullock’s done is rare.

“It’s not easy,” Van Gundy said. “It’s crazy, but it just goes to the point – number one, opportunity, but number two, people just develop at different rates.”

In 46 games since moving into the starting lineup full-time Bullock is No. 1 in the NBA in 3-point shooting among players averaging more than 3.0 attempts per game.

And you could build a pretty fair team, as well, with the players on his heels: Karl-Anthony Towns, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Kyle Korver and Kevin Love.

Bullock’s value to the Pistons was already well on its way to being established when they made the trade for Blake Griffin. Since then, it’s become even more pronounced. Bullock, with his penchant for moving without the ball and 3-point proficiency, is an ideal complement for Griffin with his unique vision and passing skills.

Bullock studied Griffin while they were Clippers teammates – Bullock was their No. 1 pick in that ’13 draft, taken 25th – and especially how he worked in tandem with J.J. Redick. Van Gundy loves that Bullock stays in his lane and plays virtually error-free basketball – he averages one turnover per 36 minutes, a preposterous number – and Bullock knows exactly what’s allowed him to flourish.

But he’ll continue to tweak the edges of his game. He’s gotten better this season at putting the ball on the floor for mid-range shots to exploit aggressive closeouts or to get into the paint for runners or lob passes.

“Continue to work on my handle, getting stronger, continue to build on my conditioning and most of all continue shooting the ball at a high level,” Bullock said of his focus for the summer and beyond. He’ll also continue last summer’s emphasis on flexibility training, which he feels has helped him avoid the nagging injuries that plagued him in his first two seasons with the Pistons.

He’s seen and experienced enough in his five NBA seasons to know that nothing should be taken for granted. In other circumstances, he might have found himself battling back to the NBA from the G League or elsewhere. It took a minute for his opportunity to present itself, but he’s grabbed it with both hands.

“I landed in some of the right positions and just had to wait for the right opportunity,” Bullock said. “It was God’s plan for me to be able to watch and learn. Now that I’ve gotten the opportunity to play, just try to keep moving forward.”