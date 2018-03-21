Pistons Mailbag - March 21, 2018

Reggie Jackson’s return, what would happen if lottery luck struck the Pistons and what’s in store for the Pistons after the season are among the items discussed in the latest edition of Pistons Mailbag.

Adam (St. Petersburg, Fla.): Like a lot of fans, I didn’t see any point in Reggie Jackson returning this season. But after watching him play at Phoenix, I’ll admit that I’m now intrigued to see what happens over the next three weeks. What are your expectations?

Langlois: As Stan Van Gundy said after the game, Jackson looked better than I anticipated. He’d missed almost three months and 37 games and he’d participated in one full-court practice – not even five on five. I’ll be curious to see how he bounces back on Thursday at Houston and whether the medical team expands the minutes limit from the 15-16 mandated for Tuesday. But based on the limited evidence at hand, I saw more burst and less tentativeness than I anticipated. He seemed to move laterally without any limitations or hesitation. Jackson’s ability to pass with either hand, his shooting range and his size advantage over Ish Smith are all factors that create better scoring chances. And a point that Blake Griffin has made repeatedly is not to be overlooked: Jackson’s return puts Smith back with the second unit, which often during the 14-6 start to the season was the key in winning the string of road games (Golden State, Boston, Oklahoma City, Minnesota) that marked the Pistons as the surprise of the first quarter of the season.

Buk (Bangkok, Thailand): A question from a fan trying to find hope in a weary world: If the Pistons bucked astronomical odds and jumped into the top three of the draft, which prospect would they pick?

Langlois: There are currently 12 teams with worse winning percentages than the Pistons at .451 after their back-to-back road wins over Sacramento and Phoenix. That gives them a 2.2 percent chance to pull a top-three pick and less than a 1 percent chance to get the No. 1 pick. There could be a half-dozen prospects in the running to be the top overall pick. If they all reach their ceiling – and history tells us maybe half will – it could be a strong draft at the top. If you’re the Pistons and you now are looking to build around Blake Griffin with Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson as the other foundational pieces, then adding wings with a particular emphasis on shooting would be the ideal. And while this draft is certainly filled with intriguing prospects, it is notably short on wings to fit that profile. In fact, talented wings comprise the category of player most in demand across the NBA right now. When the Pistons started the season 14-6 and looked like a playoff team – before the Jackson injury – I thought the player who’d best fit for them in the draft was Mikal Bridges of Villanova. But then Bridges started playing like a lottery pick and the Pistons made the Griffin trade. If they were to beat the odds and pull a top-three pick and had their choice of top prospects, you could make the case for any of them. Luka Doncic’s productivity as a teen in Spain’s ACB is remarkable. DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley, Jaren Jackson and Mo Bamba are all big men built for the modern NBA, capable of protecting the rim while facing the basket and spacing the floor – eventually, at least – in the NBA. The question the Pistons would have to ask themselves with all of those big men, though, is whether the fit would be there with a Griffin-Drummond pairing. And it could be that one or more of them would fit just fine, though I don’t know that any of them are ready to hit the NBA with the force of Anthony Davis or Karl-Anthony Towns from recent drafts. Maybe the player who would be the best fit, though, is Michael Porter of Missouri. Porter – considered as likely a No. 1 overall pick as anyone before the college season – looked out of sorts when he returned from a season-long injury for postseason play, so that complicates the evaluation process on him, though scouts had plenty to go on from his international and camp competitions before the college season. Fun to think about, but you set the odds correctly: astronomical.

Lenon (Detroit): If Tom Gores makes changes in the front office, will he bring in someone with NBA championship experience?

Langlois: Gores said this month that he and Stan Van Gundy will sit down at season’s end – and the season ends three weeks from today barring a miracle run to the playoffs requiring a collapse from somebody ahead of them in the standings – to sort out the future. But there should be no illusion that a general manager who’s built a championship team elsewhere is a candidate to jump to the Pistons – or anywhere else, for that matter. If that’s what you mean by “championship experience,” then I would suspect the answer is “no.” I suppose David Griffin, the GM in Cleveland when the Cavs won the 2016 title, is in line to lead somebody’s team again. But let’s be candid and say that Griffin’s best move was having LeBron James decide he had unfinished business and return to his home base after winning two titles in Miami. That’s not meant to disparage Griffin; he drew high marks for the team he built around James. But when you start with LeBron James, there are no real conclusions to be drawn about a GM’s ability to build an NBA winner from scratch. If someone has won a title and is still employed by the franchise they won it with, there is about zero chance they’re leaving that situation. Building an NBA championship team requires a confluence of factors, not least of which is good luck. The Pistons have had some lousy luck in the past decade and in the Stan Van Gundy era from the lottery draw to the injury front. After the 5-23 start and the subsequent parting of the ways with Josh Smith, the Pistons were a .500 team in Van Gundy’s first season and they won 44 games and made the playoffs two years ago. Injuries to Reggie Jackson have undermined the past two seasons. The Pistons have a Jackson-Andre Drummond-Blake Griffin core in place that Van Gundy believes can be potent. If Gores decides to go in another direction, he won’t do so lightly, nor should he. In his business life, Gores as founder and chief executive of Platinum Equity stakes his livelihood on his ability to take over failing businesses and turn them around. The way they do that successfully is by learning the reasons for failure and executing changes that address those shortcomings. You can bet that any action he takes with the Pistons will only come if he feels the shortcomings of the past two seasons can be most effectively addressed by making a change in leadership.

JLW (@WolletBullet): Obviously rumors are flying about Chauncey Billups. If this is SVG’s last season, whom do you see Billups looking at as head coach?

Langlois: The cart is waaay ahead of the horse here. See above. Tom Gores has said he will sit down with Stan Van Gundy when the season ends, three weeks away, to discuss the future. Billups responded to the rumors by saying he’s had no contact and wouldn’t engage in any discussions unless and until there was an opening out of respect for the people currently holding those jobs. I take him at his word based on everything I came to know about him during his two stints with the Pistons as a player. Platinum Equity partner Mark Barnhill flatly denied the report. That said, Billups is as well connected and well regarded as it gets and it’s been widely assumed he would at some point become an NBA executive. (He has always been adamant that he has no interest in coaching.) If and when he becomes a general manager somewhere in the NBA, he’ll have every phone number he needs in his contacts list.

Mr. Lights Out (@MrLights0ut): Are Ish’s minutes safe?

Langlois: If the question is based on Reggie Jackson’s return, then, yeah, Smith is going to continue to get the majority of minutes at point guard in the immediate future. Jackson, by his own admission and by Stan Van Gundy’s estimation, is pretty far away from being in peak physical condition. He went a little more than 15 minutes in his return on Tuesday night and it’s reasonable to assume they’ll ramp it up gradually over the next few weeks as we approach the April 11 season finale. The nature of his ankle injury meant he couldn’t even begin to run at full body weight until the All-Star break and that’s a lot different from the sprinting, cutting and defensive shuffling required at an NBA level.

Mark (@marktwig): The season is completely toast now. Why not throw Henry Ellenson out there for 20 minutes a game and see what he can do?

Langlois: If we use last season as a guide, Ellenson played extensively over the last four games in the final week of the season, starting two of the four games. My hunch is we’ll see him sooner than that this season, though, simply because Stan Van Gundy is more sure he wouldn’t be throwing him to the wolves this time around. Van Gundy is like most coaches in that he regards playing time as a sacred thing to be earned. He doesn’t believe in giving players time over more deserving players. Ellenson’s situation is a little different in that Van Gundy admitted early in the season that it was basically a coin flip between Ellenson and Anthony Tolliver for a spot in the rotation and he was going with Ellenson based on his potential. Then Ellenson struggled in a few defensive matchups, so he went to Tolliver. In his mind, it wasn’t a permanent move at the time but Tolliver’s play made it pretty clear he needed to stay in the rotation for at least three reasons: the consistent threat of a 3-point shot, his consistently reliable defense and his savvy – the confidence he gave coaches and teammates that he’d pretty much always be in the right place at the right time. Adding Blake Griffin to the roster and with Jon Leuer under contract for two more years and on target to be healthy for training camp, power forward is going to be crowded for the Pistons again next season even if Tolliver, a pending free agent, signs elsewhere. Lastly, insightful comments from Charlotte coach Steve Clifford, who coached under Van Gundy in Orlando and whose feelings on this subject accurately reflect the views of the majority of coaches. Let me apply this caveat: I don’t think Van Gundy would worry about Ellenson imperiling the ability of his teammates to function around him, so this is more a general statement about playing young players before they’ve earned playing time than it is pertinent to your specific question about Ellenson. Here’s Clifford as reported by Ian Begley, who covers the Knicks for ESPN: “People talk about development or being able to see guys for next year. If you can’t be organized when somebody’s on the floor, one, you can’t evaluate them and, two, they’re hurting the ability of the other guys to play. Younger players have to be able to play in a way on the floor where the team can function. Because otherwise you can say you’re evaluating them, but you’re screwing the other four guys up and you can’t evaluate them.”

Brosaen Pistons Podcast (@BrosaenPistons): Is Jon Leuer expected to return at 100 percent next year?

Langlois: See above. Short answer: yes. The surgery he had to remove bone fragments lodged in ankle ligaments was successful, by all accounts. He’s rehabbing it and still uses a walking boot but he gets out of it to take part in conditioning and shooting drills. The expectation is that he’ll have a full off-season leading to training camp at 100 percent.