Transcript: Alvin Gentry End of Season Press Conference

May 9, 2018

Opening Statement

"I guess I'm supposed to have an open statement, but it was a very interesting year. I thought obviously, starting training camp and figuring out how we could use the two big guys, was the first challenge where we could still play with the pace and still have spacing, but, incorporate those two guys into what we're doing. It took a while, but I thought we really figured it out. I thought we were playing really good basketball, I think we won seven out of nine. But, in those seven games we had beaten Boston and then we come home and obviously, play Houston and probably the biggest win of the year for us, especially at the rate that Houston was playing at that time. And then, we lose DeMarcus (Cousins). So, we have to then kinda reinvent ourselves all over again. And we've struggled for a while, but I thought the guys were like—they were really locked in and really felt like we could still accomplish what we set out to do, even with DeMarcus. And like I said, obviously we had to reinvent ourselves and we had to play at a faster pace with more spacing and things like that. But, I think we got that figured out and play great basketball. Then, I thought the biggest challenge for us was not so much the playoffs but, the last five games of the season where we treated just like the playoffs because we're in a position where, really guys that we'd have lost in any of those games there was probably a good chance with the tiebreakers they way they were, that we would not make the playoffs. And, I thought the guys were so locked in and did such a great job with that, that, after we got to the point where we did make it, I thought that the playoffs would be a little bit of a relief. There was so much pressure on every single game that we played that even in the playoffs, it wouldn't be that kind of pressure until you got to an elimination game because we traded the last five is all of them are going to be elimination games. I thought we did a, great job with that and guys just seemed to play at a real high level. And, if you go back to the DeMarcus injury, we were struggling. And the one thing that I really love about Dell (Demps) is that the first thing that he talked about is that he goes, ‘okay, we've got to add somebody. We gotta figure out a way, that we can add somebody to this team that's going to help us’. And that's obviously where he went out and got a Nico (Nikola Mirotić) and I'm not sure—I don't want to call them a savior, but I mean, I don't know if we could have been where we are if Dell hadn't made that trade to go out and get a Nico at the time. And I thought that, him coming in, I thought he tried so hard to fit in that he didn't play at the level that he could. And I think when, AD (Anthony Davis) and (Rajon) Rondo and those guys said, ‘hey man, you just got to be who you are.’ I thought that's when he really took off and played well for us and I didn't realize he was the type of rebound that he is. I didn't realize that defensively, he was as good as what he was. But, he really helped save us season. And then in the playoffs obviously, to win the first game in Portland I thought took a lot of the pressure off of us. And then, I thought our guys really got greedy and said, ‘hey man, you know, we won the first one. Why can't we went the second one.’ Then coming home, the crowd was just absolutely great. I mean, it was as good as any place that we had played. We played in Portland and we've played, at Golden State in the playoffs this year, and I can say that our crowds was every bit as good as either one of those crowds. And I just thought that it gave guys a big lift and, obviously we're disappointed. We thought we could have done better against Golden State, but I think what it did is allow us an opportunity to understand where we need to get to as a franchise to compete for a championship. And, our whole goal is continue to strive to get to that particular point."

What do you think what were the main lessons coming out of that playoff run? What did you really learn about the team and what do you have to do going forward?

"I think in the Portland series, what we learned is that, when we're connected and we're playing out a real high level that we can compete against anyone. And I thought we done the same thing with Golden State, we had opportunities. The one thing about Golden State, and obviously I was there, and I understand this, is that the one thing you can't do is that you can allow the runs to happen and, that being said, they do it against everyone. Where all of a sudden it's a three point game and then three minutes later you're down 15. And those are things you’ve got to avoid. We did it in the third game, and even against the runs in the game there, we still put us up in a position with a couple of plays here and there we would have an opportunity, I thought to win the game. And then, obviously in the fourth game, KD (Kevin Durant) just had an amazing game. And, those guys are just so versatile and I keep calling them know, position-less players and that's basically what they are. They just, they play and whatever they need from a particular guy, they get it. But, I was really proud of the guys in that, I thought in the game there, obviously the fifth game there, it would have been real easy for us to just say, ‘okay, well, we're down, 25 or whatever, look, we just coasted in and go home’, and they didn't do that. We took a 25-point lead and actually cut it to seven with four minutes to go and you have to have the perfect storm obviously. And it didn't quite happen, but I was real proud of the fact that, there's a competitive spirit about these guys where they never feel that they're out of the game and they continue to play and they can continue to compete."

How do you guys mix the balance of this chemistry, everybody talked about the chemistry of this team and how important it was the second half of the season, while also trying to improve the roster to where you can knock off "Golden State or Houston and get to that next level. How does that balance and how do you as a coach kind of have to play that out?

Well, I think it's a really fine line there. We have to get better in certain areas. Obviously you have to add more talent to your team, but you, want to keep that chemistry that you have. And I think as long as you have leaders, if anything happened this year that I was really proud of—I thought what AD did as a leader or trying to lead this team was really, really good. From the standpoint that I think he understand now that his voice needs to be heard and he's not afraid to speak his mind. I still think he's going to continue to grow in that particular area. We have a tendency forgetting 25 years old, because he's been in the league for a while, but he's 25 years old. So I think as long as you have a like he and what Rondo did from a leadership standpoint. I think the chemistry is going to always be pretty good because it doesn't matter who you add to the team, obviously we're going to try to add people with great character and a great ability, but it doesn't matter who you add to the team. I think as long as those two guys are, and along with Jrue (Holiday) and some, some other guys, I think when the leadership and the core of the team is that close to and you don't have any other choice but to kind of fall in."

Are there specific areas or roles you think you need to fill before next season to make sure that your roster is where it needs to be?

"I think we need to add some size and a little depth as far as the perimeter and stuff, I think you can always use that. That's where the game is going, from the standpoint of having guys out on the floor that can continue to make plays and it doesn't have to be your point guard."

How much of a difference did Rondo make? He kind of took over when Boogie (DeMarcus Cousins) went down and how important it is, what would it be to bring him back next year?

"From a leadership standpoint, I thought he did a great job for us and his voice is heard by the guys because I think they truly understand, what knowledge he has of the game. His basketball IQ is very high and I think our guys understand that. Obviously we'd like to have him back. He did a lot of great things for us and I know you guys used a Rondo play off thing, “Playoff Rondo” thing, but he was a regular season Rondo for us also. He had a game where he had 25 assists and I think our guys just truly believe in him. So yes, we'd like to have him back."

We talked about playing different once Cousins went down, adding talent. Is the vision to still play that way or Boogie comes back, adjust again to what you were doing before with he and Davis? Is that all predicated on his re-signing?

"Yeah. Well, I think one of the things that we did is that there is a misconception that we played awfully slow when we had Cousins and that's not the case either. We were still in the top 10 and pace in the league. I just thought that it would take time from the standpoint of those guys, figuring it out spacing and where each one could play and not get in the way of the other. And as I said, I thought we were figuring that out from that standpoint right there. And I think anytime you have two talented guys, like we had we were a matchup nightmare for most teams. Who do you play on Cousins? Who do you play on AD? So we always felt like in one of those positions we were gonna have an advantage. And so, I just felt like we were getting it figured out. Like I said, we won a game against the Rockets at the time, I don't know, they won 18 out of 20, whatever it was. So we felt a good that we can compete at that level when we had those two guys."

Did the pace surprise you even, I know you emphasized it, but league leading during the regular season it was up to about 110 possessions per game against Golden State, does that surprise you or is that something you knew that?

"No, I just—the one thing that, and I didn't understand that, we got so many questions about, well, are you guys gonna try to run with Golden State? And, it wasn't that we were running with Golden State, we were doing what we had to do because that's the way played best. And all of a sudden we were playing Golden State and we're going to walk it up and be a half court team then I think, number one, it's not what we do best. And number two, we were playing exactly into the hands of what they do. The game that we won, we had 39 fast break points. I would venture to guess that that's the most that they've given up the whole season to anyone."

I know that Mrs. Benson released a statement yesterday supporting you and the executives. Just since Mr. Benson's passing having her here, your relationship with her, do you expect to have a contract extension?

"I can't tell you how important she's been to our team. Obviously it was tough for her because all of her time was spent with Mr. Benson. I mean especially the last month or so before he passed away. And so, she was 100 percent involved with that. But I would say that after the funeral, she was so important to what everything that happened with us. The first thing she did is that she came over and spoke to the team the next day and said that, ‘I'm going to be there for you guys.’ And when she said be there for you guys, she was at every practice. She flew cross-country, to see every single game that we played. She ate lunch with us every single day. She was at every single practice and she told the guys in the games that we won, the games that we lost, how proud she was of them and how supportive she was with them. And, to me, it made our guys feel really good that she was 100 percent committed to us. And, as coaches, she always talked to us and she always talked about how proud she was and the competitiveness that we played with and just having her there and having her in those kinds of situations, it made it great. You know, and I mean, you're talking about someone who's grieving, you know what I mean? This is days after burying her husband and she said, ‘this is the way that Mr Benson wanted’, he would say, ‘hey, pick it up and let's go’. And, for her to have that kind of a commitment to us, it couldn't do anything but, make you feel good. That, and then the way the fans responded, the home games that we had, that our goal should be every night that gets Smoothie King with that kind of environment and those kind of people in the stands cheering. And, I just think as we continue to move forward, hopefully that's what we can generate."

Going back to DeMarcus, I think AD and Jrue talked about this a little bit, but how much do you think of being a part of that playoff run, getting to go to those two games against Portland kind of affected him and his desire to want to come back here and be a part of that?

"Well, we hope so. We hope so. Like I said, I can't tell you the—how the crowd was for those games. And if you think about it, we played in Portland who's probably got as good a fan base as you can ever see. And we played in Golden State who obviously has a great fan base. But coming back here, I thought that—I really did think that the fans and the way they received the players and the environment that they created in the arena was as good as any place that we have played in the playoffs. And so I think, like I said, our goal should be to try to get that environment for 41 games next year. And then the playoffs after that."

Obviously, with DeMarcus’s injury I don’t have ask you about the biggest disappointment is, can you name one surprise, one really special thing that you didn't expect possibly that came out and happened this season? Whether it’s a player or moment in time?

"I just thought that we played with such resiliency that I thought that was something that we would maybe lacked a little bit last year, but I thought that our guys were so confident in every game that we went into. They just felt like that—our whole thing was that we don't worry about how much, how well they play. We just got to play as well as we can play. And if we do that then it doesn't really matter how they play. And I think our guys truly believed that if they went out and played good basketball then we had been—we didn't have to worry about the other opponent. And then, we started talking about gameplan discipline, where we stayed with and what we're doing defensively. We start continuing to talk about pushing the basketball and, obviously getting Jrue Holiday in the open space and AD in the open space and being able to come up with easy baskets and things like that. So I would say just overall, just the attitude that the guys have and everyday coming in and wanting to get better, it's like a coach's dream really."

Can you quantify how close or how far you feel from the Houston, Golden State, they are the standards of the league right now. Do you feel like you were right there with them and the games just didn't go right? Or do you feel you need improvements in certain areas?

"Let's climb a couple of steps more before we start thinking about Houston and Golden State. Okay. I think, I mean, I think that, obviously we feel that we can play with those teams and we can compete with those teams. The one thing that I think Golden State has on most of the teams here is that, they've done this for the last four years. They've been in competition where the games become bigger and bigger with every playoff series and they've been there, in the finals for the last three years. So you can't ever underestimate the experience factor in that, of being in those situations. But I thought we took a huge step this year from the standpoint of being able to be in the playoffs and play at a real high level. You look at what AD’s done in the playoffs and I know that it's only been four games three years ago, and then you'd take this year—if the numbers that he's put up has been incredible and I don't see that ever changing. We just got to continue to try to add a piece here and there, play at a little bit higher level and we feel like we can compete."

How much do you think given what you just said, the way y'all finish those last five games and winning a playoff series helps you prove free agency might be the key in taking those few steps?

"Well, we hope so. And that's usually the way the NBA works, the guys try to look at situations where, they may be able to fit in or ‘hey look, I can help them in this category right here’, that seems to be the way the league is going right now. So, we hope that that's here because, I will say that, we've got a great town to recruit to. We've got a city that, I mean it's second to none as far as, in the NBA, the diversity and everything that we have to offer here, and we got the best food on the planet. So, that seemed to all be something that I think would be attractive to any free agent. And, we got arguably one of the three best players in the league on our team. And when you look at the season that Jrue’s had and the level that he's played. And what Rondo has brought to the table and what the level that Cousins was playing at when he was here, before he got hurt, then I think it's telling me that all the things that we're doing are—we’re moving in the right direction. Then I think that, you're going to see, and just to go back to what Fletcher said with Mrs. Benson, I think you're going to see like, she's not going to start anything that she can't finish. And so, you know, to me, she's really, really deeply involved in this thing and that's nothing but a positive to me."

Were there moments during that Golden State series where you were like, ‘man, if we had a healthy DeMarcus we can attack them this way or we can change the game in this way or anything like that?

"Well, I think you always think along those lines, but, the one thing that we talked to our players about so much as that, DeMarcus is not going to be here. So, it does us no good to talk about, ‘coulda, woulda, shoulda’ and what we have to do is we have to do it with the group that we have here. And you have to give a Golden State credit. I mean, they, they did a lot of things that disrupt some of the things that we do. They're very good at taking advantage of a lot of mistakes that you may have on the defensive end of the floor, but, I still think that our guys never walked out there and not thinking that we were going to win the game. And to me I think that's the biggest thing is that you have to have enough confidence and even at, 3-1 when we went to Golden State, our whole deal was like, ‘hey, let's get this one, we'll go back Thursday and play at home.’ And I think that's the attitude that you got to have if you're going to compete at the highest level in this league."

I know last year when Jure entering free agency, y’all were very clear from the start, ‘we want him, we're going to do everything to keep him’, players were lobbying. Is it fair to say that will maybe be the same way with DeMarcus? That this could be wrapped up soon? Or because the injury doesn't change things where you have to wait and see?

"No, we want DeMarcus back on our team and I think everybody's said that. Obviously there's a lot of things in free agency that you have no control over. But if you're asking me do we want DeMarcus back on our team? Yes, we want them back on our team."

You mentioned how pivotal Jrue was to your team, he was playing some of the best basketball, of his career at the end. What do you see from him? Does he do anything different, better. What'd you see?

"I just think, and I said this right from the start, I think Jrue’s in a really good place. He's gone through some tough times. Two years ago, the injury and being on minute restriction for most of the season. And when he played we were a good team, we were a .500 team when he played. But, he was on such a minute restriction sometime that in the very clutch moments of the game, his minutes were over and maybe couldn't play the last seven minutes or so. And then last year, obviously everybody is familiar with what he went through from a family standpoint with Lauren, his wife, and the pregnancy and things like that. And I thought this year he was just, he's got a healthy baby girl. Lauren is a recovering from everything. He was just in a really good place. And this was the Jrue that we always anticipated having anyway. It's not a surprise to us, the level that he's playing is just that I think his mind was—all the clutter was gone and all the tough things were gone and he just played at the level that we anticipated anyway when he was traded here."

Did you always anticipate him being one of the best guards defensively? He was so good defensively.

"He's always been a really good defensive player and I think that's one of the things that when he stepped into the league and we knew that offensively he could do some things as far as getting the ball to the basket and things like that. And I'll continue to say it that to me he's one of the best to way players in the league, bar none and I'm going to be really, really disappointed if he doesn't make the All-Defensive team."

Speaking of honors and things like that, I know that Coach of the Year came out. Given the job that you did, are you surprised in any way that you didn't get a vote? That you had been working with Anthony and Boogie, then, you pivot and you get the team to playoffs. Terry Stotts got a vote and you swept him in the playoffs.

"I’ll say this Fletcher, have you seen what happened to Coach of the Year’s in this league? I'm happy right where I am. Okay. I'm happy right where I am. It's not, obviously that's a great honor to have, but isn't it—the longevity of guys surviving after Coach of the Year, they're not great, so I'm happy just being the coach of the Pelicans and if I don't receive a vote ever, I'll be really happy with that also."

Are you in the process, do you believe in working on long—the option came out and you're going to be back for next year, are you in the process of working through a long-term extension? How badly do you want to be here?

"Oh, I want to be here and I think that's something that’ll happened. I just know that I'm a coach right now and just business right now. You got to define long term. So I'm happy. I'm happy. I love living here. I love this city. I love everything about it. I love the fact that, Mrs. Benson is going to be, Gosh, she's gonna--she's gonna make this thing a success. She's 100 percent committed to doing everything that we possibly could to make this a championship team. And as long as that's the case, I love being here, like I said, and my kid loves being here and at Newman, not Jesuit. Okay. I think it's going to be a good situation. I think our guys are eager because of the success we have and I think you'll see them work hard over the summer. That's the one thing that, I think we've done a good job with it here and when you look at the assistants that I've got, Darren Erman had been in, I don't know if there’s a value that you can place on what he's done defensively with a team. And then, we hired Chris Finch and he came in and offensively had worked with two big guys in Denver. And so to have a him and have Boogie and AD, I thought he did a great job of adding stuff to what we were trying to do offensively. And then the other guys, I could go through every single guy on a team, what Kevin Hanson has done with the AD has been remarkable from the standpoint of expanding his game every year, and adding some to his game. And Jamelle McMillan I think has been great, (Fred) Vinson. Like I said, I can name everybody all the way to the video guys and I think we've got a great staff and a great group of guys that work well together and that our guys really respect. And I think that's what you have to do in order to try to take another step toward trying to be a championship team."

Are you losing those guys at all? I know Chris Finch’s name popped up. Even if it’s not a head coaching position, Chris Finch came here being an assistant, are you worried about somebody trying to poach one of the guys?

"Well, I would think that would be something good cause I think those guys deserve an opportunity to be head coach. Chris Finch is a brilliant mind. I think Darren is a brilliant mind, the guy was an attorney and decided to become a head coach, I mean become a coach in the NBA. So an attorney at a great law firm, making a lot of money, but his love was basketball, so he started from the bottom and worked his way all the way up. So, like I said, I love the staff that we have here. I think everybody works well together. I think we do everything we can to try to develop the players and try to make them better players. We got a really good relationship with the basketball ops people here and we talk a lot and we agree on some things. We disagree on some things, but I think we're all here for the same reason and that's to try to put together a team on the floor that is going to be a championship team and I think we work well together."

There's been so much change on the roster in your first few years here, especially if you can bring Boogie and Rondo back, do you think it will help when you take that next step next year? Could have some stability on some familiar faces coming back next year, system in place, all of those things going into next year.

"Well, I think so. And I think that's one of the things that I think Golden State has done, just have consistency and a core group of players and if you're gonna have a problem with the core group and you're going to add a guy from the outside, Kevin Durant's probably pretty good guy to add. But I think for the most part the core of that team is there and has been there. And, I think that if you can keep the core of your team together, then just the familiarity with what you're doing, having another year of being in a system where you run into the same thing and doing the same thing defensively, I think it does nothing but help the situation."

Because of the success you guys have to finish this year, do you find yourself maybe getting calls from guys coaching in the NBA or on how you did things and stuff like that?

"Well, I think we, everyone shares in this league, I mean, we just call it a ‘thief league’ anyway, right? Because you know, you see a big play and you go, hey, you know, and so that's why I think a lot of teams when they do steal plays, they—we run a play called Philly. We run another play called Indiana. I mean we do things in this league and we shared information in this league because I think that's what you're supposed to do. I mean, obviously you don't give anything away about your own particular team, but you know, you talk about things and you share things with guys. I mean that's the way it's always been from the time you're in college. I mean, I've been doing this for 41 years now and from the time you were in college all the way up to the NBA, I still think there to exchange of information that's always been there."

With AD, you mentioned how he goes to every summer wanting to come back and improve some part of his game, do you think that will be going into next year? What do you think he wants to improve?

"I still think he can be a much better three-point shooter than he is. I think he shoots the ball well enough that he should be in the mid thirties, high thirties. I think he could get there and I think that's one of the things that you'll see him work on and he'll continue to work on his ball handling where he becomes a facilitator more. But the other areas he’s pretty solid on. He seems to—the defensive part of it and just the rebounding and things like that, I think he's made great strides because his body has changed and obviously the maturation process that has taken place in the muscle that he's added has done nothing but help him become a better player."

You have any recommendations for the guys take a couple of weeks off and you give them any kind of counsel along those lines?

"Yeah, I think it's good to get away from it for a little bit. And then kinda, exhale and then you'll have a lot of time to obviously get back into the gym and continue to player development. And we'll go see all of our guys this summer, every single one of them. And we will go visit them in some venue, we can work with them and see where they are."