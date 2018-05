March 22, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that their home game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 4, will now tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CT, moving the start time up 90 minutes from the originally scheduled tip-off time of 8:30 p.m. CT.

Additionally, the game will now be televised by FOX Sports New Orleans and will no longer be televised nationally by ESPN.