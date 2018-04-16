Statement from Pelicans and Saints owner Gayle Benson on Barbara Bush
April 16, 2018
NEW ORLEANS – “I extend my thoughts and prayers to Barbara Bush and the entire Bush family on behalf of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans. Mrs. Bush is a special woman who has filled several important roles; as a First Lady with class, grace and strength with a strong commitment towards the causes of literacy and education, as a devoted wife to President Bush and as the proud matriarch of the Bush family.”