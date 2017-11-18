Bonerama is a brass funk rock band from New Orleans. Their story began in 1998 when original band members Mark Mullins (trombone) and Craig Klein (trombone) were playing in Harry Connick Jr’s big band. While in New York for a gig, Craig was invited to see a Latin Jazz band, which inspired him and Mark to create a group focused on brass and the trombone. Shortly thereafter, they created a band which included trombones, a sousaphone, a guitarist and a drummer. The first show they ever played together was at Tipitina’s’ old location in New Orleans.

Bonerama released their debut album, Live at the Old Point, in 2001, and it received rave reviews from OffBeat Magazine, Gambit Weekly and The Times-Picayune. After their first tour on the East Coast sold out at multiple venues, Rolling Stone editor David Fricket referred to them as “the ultimate in brass balls”.

Bonerama has changed the way people think about the trombone – they carry it with pride and make it the center of all their musical endeavors. This unique treatment has had a strong influence on the present day New Orleans music culture and has paved the way for current artists such as Trombone Shorty and Big Sam’s Funky Nation.

Five albums later, including an EP with popular rock band OK Go, the band is set to release their latest album – the first in four years – titled “Hot Like Fire”. The release party will be held Saturday, November 18th at Tipitina’s in New Orleans.