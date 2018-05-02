Round 2 Game 2: Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Quotes 5-1-18

Alvin Gentry

Q. How does Draymond get under the skin of opponents and what effect did he have on the game tonight?

I don't think he got under anyone's skin if that's what you mean. He's a good player. He gets under your skin because he almost has a triple-double. Other than that, you know, our guys know who he is and what he's about, so you just continue to play. You don't let any of that affect your play or what you're trying to do.

Where he's effective, he ends up with whatever the heck he did, almost a triple-double. That's what you worry about. You don't worry about the things that he's saying.

Q. Picking up on what you were talking about with Draymond, him and Rondo got into a bit of a tussle and seems Kerr, when we talked to him, he welcomed as long as he doesn't get a technical.

It's basketball, guys. It's the playoffs. It's going to happen when you're playing a team at least four times. There's going to be those little incidents, whatever you want to call it. It's no big deal. It's basketball. Those guys got total respect for each other, and it just part of it. You won't get a story out of that one. You're going to have to have another angle, really (laughing).

Q. On Saturday night, you could almost throw that one away saying, you know, we didn't play very well, they were hot. We lost by 20-something. Tonight you played well and still didn't win. Is that disappointing?

No, you know, you want me to talk in coach's clichés? I will. The only thing they did is what they were supposed do. They won their two home games and now we get to go home to play.

You know, obviously we played hard and there was a lot of things that we improved on and there's a lot of things we've got to continue to improve on but they have still got to win two more games. We'll have games at our place and then we'll find a way to get to the foul line. They shot 59 foul shots and we shot 20. So we have to find a way to get to the foul line. We did what we wanted to as far as staking the ball to the basket, we had 39 football points and that's all playing in our favor and there's just a few things that we've got it continue to get better at.

Q. How difficult is it when you feel like you did such a good job against KD for most of the game and then he drops in tough shots in the fourth quarter the way he did?

That's who he is. That's who he is. That's not anything new. You've just got to continue to try to make him make tough shots and that's exactly what he did.

What you have to do is that you can't have the margin of separation to the point where when he does miss those shots and you go down and you convert, that that's not putting you right at the edge of being -- having the lead again. That's what you've got to do.

Q. You mentioned the free throw disparity and you look at the stats sheet tonight, Holiday and Davis don't attempt a free throw. What has to happen? Do they have to play more aggressively?

I think we played aggressive. Both of them did. Jrue took the ball to the basket. As I said, we had 54 shots in the paint. So I think that is being aggressive.

Q. Steph played well in his first game back. How would you assess how you handled him and his effect on the game overall?

The guy is a two-time MVP. He came in and made his first couple of shots. I felt for the most part we did a good job on him trying to chase him off screens and obviously he got seven free throws off us chasing him off screens and him attempting to shoot jumpshots but he's going to score.

You know, get right about where he did -- where he's average is, a couple of points more, but he wasn't going to come back till he was ready to play, so there was no reason to think that he wasn't going to play well.

Q. If you had to break it down into one area going into Friday, what do you think you have to improve upon the most to get your first win in the series?

Well, we've got to eliminate the timely turnovers. You know, I thought we had a game, it was a one-point game, and we had a couple of bad possessions, a couple of bad turnovers.

So as I said in the first game, this is not a team that you can turn the ball over against without paying a huge price. I thought we paid a huge price tonight in those particular turnovers right at the crucial time because they went down and they scored on them.

Q. I know you touched a little bit earlier, was the game a little bit more physical than normally or is it something y'all are accustomed to?

We played this team. It's not like we haven't played them. We've now played them six times, okay (chuckling) so there's not anything new that comes out of it, and we play in the West. So it's a physical -- it's a physical league. Forget about being in the West but it's a physical league, and obviously, playoff time, things gets a little more physical, as I said and a little more chippy because you're playing against a team, you know, four, five, six times, seven times maybe.

It's just what it is. I saw nothing tonight that would go, oh, wow, this is really going to be interesting when we go back home to play. I mean, just, you know, you guys are going to have to pick another series or another situation to write about the chippiness and who is pissed off at who, because I don't see it out there.

PELICANS GUARD IAN CLARK

ON WHAT THE DIFFERENCE WAS IN TONIGHT’S GAME:

“We played a game plan that we wanted to do, obviously they hit some shots down the stretch and that’s kind of what put them over the edge.”

ON LEARNING MORE ABOUT THE WARRIORS RESILIENCE:

“We learned about ourselves. If we played the way we could have been playing we could have been in the game and win the game, any game in the series. Obviously the second quarter in the first game kind of threw everybody off, but today we showed that we can play both halves with them, just comes down to little details.”

ON HOW IMPRESSIVE IT IS TO BOUNCE BACK AND PLAY THAT KIND OF GAME TWO:

“It shows what kind of veteran leadership we have. That we came in, the last few days in practice and kind of bucked down on the defensive end, obviously on the offense to figure out what we need to do better. I think we showed that we can come out and do that.”

ON HOW IMPORTANT IT IS TO WIN AT HOME:

“It is very important, obviously we wanted to steal one of these games, but like I said they won their home games and we have to go do the same.”

ON BUILDING CONFIDENCE GOING HOME SINCE IT WAS CLOSE GAME:

“Definitely, like I said, we know we can play with those guys. Going home having our home crowd, us feeling comfortable, I think we can win those games.”

Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo

Q. How tough is it coming out of this game feeling like you played the way you want to play and they end up making more plays than you in the fourth quarter and get that win?

ANTHONY DAVIS: It's tough. I thought they got off easy the first game, we took it away. We was in it the whole game. We were playing great defense. Two, three -- you know, had some separation but we got a lot of looks. We didn't get to the line as much as we wanted, but for the most part we did a good job.

Q. What makes Draymond so difficult to keep off the boards? Why is he, at a smaller size, obviously, why is he so effective as a rebounder?

ANTHONY DAVIS: He the only big on the team who plays. Somebody got to rebound.

Q. Zero free throw attempts for Anthony and Jrue tonight. Do you feel like you need to the get to the line more? Is that you're getting fouled and they are not calling it or do you guys need to attack harder?

ANTHONY DAVIS: We got to get to the line. I mean, we -- I don't think I shot that many jumpers tonight. I don't think Jrue shot that many. Both attacking the basket.

RAJON RONDO: 48, both of those guys shot the ball, combined 48 times. I think we were attacking just as they were, a couple, a lot, however you want to put it, didn't two our way, but that's not an excuse, like I said, we got the shots we wanted. Our guys were aggressive, and, you know, things will turn, hopefully for the better, in Game 3.

Q. For all three of you, Saturday night, you can almost maybe throw that one away, you didn't play very well; the Warriors did. Tonight, for three and a half quarters, maybe the whole game, for the most part you played well and you still lost. Is that more disappointing than Game 1?

JRUE HOLIDAY: I don't think so. Like you said we played well the whole game but I think we got our rhythm back. We got our groove back. Maybe just a couple things here and there that we need to change but definitely a positive turnout from this game.

Q. Seemed like you and Draymond were going at it during the game and especially right before halftime. What happened in your eyes in that moment?

RAJON RONDO: Nothing. Just two guys playing with passion. That's about it. Nothing.

Q. Going into Game 3, what do you feel like is the main thing you have to improve to get that win to get back into the series?

ANTHONY DAVIS: We'll go home. Our crowd will be into it. I think we did a good job tonight on both ends of the floor. Of course still need to clean up a few things but like I said we're living with some of the shots they took; they made them. Making them shoot uncontested twos. KD made some tough shots over some of our best defenders. We'll live with that, but think we've just got to do better getting to the line, me and Jrue. That kind of give our team a chance to get the penalty, when we're getting fouls and getting to the line, so I think that's the biggest thing, just try to get to the free throw line.

Q. The other night, you mentioned specifically about second quarter that it was an embarrassment. Overall for this Game 2, how would you describe this game?

RAJON RONDO: We made a lot of improvements. We put the work in the last couple days as far as on our defensive schemes. We were able to execute those for the most part of the game. Like I said they made tough shots, shots that we were living with according to the scouting report, but for the most part if we can get to the line we can control pace.

They were able to control the pace by getting to the line as many times as they did, being able to come back and set their defense ask that's should go we take pride in, we'll figure out better ways to get to the line. I don't know if we got to the penalty the second half. We've got to do a better job of trying to draw fouls.

Q. You shot well today from three-point range but seems like it's been a strategy of theirs to leave you open. You've never been a big volume three-point shooter in your career. Do you think you're shooting it well and you need to take more or do you just focus on playing the same way you've played throughout your career?

RAJON RONDO: I'm just going to continue to play the way I've played my entire career.