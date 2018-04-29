Round 2 Game 1: Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Quotes 4-28-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

What do you think really went wrong on the offensive end in this second quarter?

"I thought they -- which we anticipated, they switched a lot of our actions and we overreacted a little bit I thought, and it wasn't so much -- you look at the turnovers and we did a good job. We had 12 turnovers but we probably in actuality with bad shots, we probably had 25 turnovers. And it's just not one of those things that we talked about. You can't do that with this team. They are so disciplined in what they do, that if you turn the ball over, they are going to make you pay, and they get out in the open court and that's what makes it tough."

How much of that was how good Golden State was versus mistakes that you all made to kind of open it up?

"You've got to give them credit because they are in a situation where they create mistakes. Defensively they do a lot of things and if you're not -- and then the on the offensive end, we talk to our guys about, you have to be very disciplined against this team. They are so good at executing and reading situations, that if you're not good at it, they are going to take advantage of what you did."

"But obviously, if you give up -- you've got to avoid the runs and they had the 24-2 run, and against this team, all it does is fuel them and put you in a really tough situation."

Following up on that, how much of Golden State's defensive flexibility is based on Draymond Green?

"Well, he's a tremendous player. He's a really smart player. But their whole team; you know, they have got great size. Everybody they stick out there is 6-7,6-8 or bigger, and they are very smart players."

"You know, obviously Draymond afforded them a situation where they can do a lot of different things and they can play him on a lot of different players. You know, the bottom line is that he almost had a triple-double before halftime, so that's not a good situation for us."

The Warriors didn't start a center and went small to matchup with you guys and still out-rebounded you. What was the issue for you on the boards?

"I don't think it was an issue. I think they got their hands on some balls and they tipped some back out. I didn't think we took advantage of -- if we're going to miss shots, I think we have to do a better job on the offensive boards."

"So that's kind of one of those things. But at the end of the night, I think each game is its own entity; I said that, and, hey, we'll go back, we'll watch this. We'll look at it. We'll figure out where we need to make improvements and you know, we'll have a practice and we'll line up and play again."

"It's not -- it's one game. At the end of the day, it's one game, and you know, we've been playing great basketball, and I'm not so sure if the week off helped us, really. I thought we lost a little bit of our rhythm. You know, we missed some shots that we've been making the last two weeks and then you know, we kind of got -- you know, they came at us hard and we didn't respond to it real well. But that's all things that can be corrected."

"You know, we're playing against a great team and if you play against a great team, you have to be disciplined in what you're doing and you can't make it up as you go along because they are too smart a team to do that and they are going to take advantage of it."

Just going on what you mentioned, did your team get a little bit shocked at all, despite the fact that you told them what might happen, and after it happened, in other words, did -- boom, it happened so quickly, that, wow, we're out of it?

"No. We played this team and we've had leads on them and they have done the same thing, so this is not anything new. It's not anything new to the league, really."

"You know, they have done it before, and that's why I say, you've got to be very disciplined in what you do with these guys, and from all aspects. Offensively, with them, if you make a mistake defensively, they are going to make you pay. When they are on the defensive side of the basketball, you've got to be able to play in space and spread the floor. They are very smart. They are very -- like I said, they are very similar size, so they switch a lot of things."

You just mentioned that each game is its own entity but your guys were so confident coming into the game that they --

"And we still are."

But does any of what happened change how you may game plan running up and down the floor?

"No. No. We're still going to play with a fast pace and we are going to do a better job of spacing the floor. We're going to be better defensively from the standpoint of not having breakdowns."

"We're not going to go back and change everything that we did. We're not going to all of a sudden walk the ball up the court now and try to play slow. You know, what we've got to do is we've got to get AD more involved in the game from the standpoint of even the double-teams, we've got to get him out on the floor and get space, and we've got to do a better job of shot selection. Then we've got to do a better job defensively."

"If you give up 123, even to this team, it's going to be very difficult to win."

What was the difference with Jrue Holiday versus what he was able to get done in Portland and what were they doing differently to him to lock him up?

"They play KD on him, and you're talking about, really, a seven-foot guy. I don't know what they list him as but he's a seven-foot guy, that's what he is. So the length obviously is not the same; so when you're taking it to the basket, KD has really improved his defense I think since he's gotten here and it's become a priority for him."

I know the way Jrue's been going, he took it upon himself to lock in and guard.

You saw your team play from out front in the first round. Are you eager to see how they play now from behind in the series?

"Yeah, I mean, I think we're going to be fine, I really do. Let's not forget, you know, they have got a banner hanging up there from last year, so they are the world champs, okay."

"It's not going to be easy, and we explained to our guys that we're playing a team that was the champions last year and they could have been the year before and they were the champions the year before that."

"They have been through these wars, and this is kind of the first time we're involved in this. But I don't see us as a team that is intimidated in the least. As a matter of fact, our guys still got confidence, and you'd better have confidence if you're going to play these guys, because not only do you need the confidence, but you've got to be able to execute, and I think we'll do a better job at that."

Losing a little bit of rhythm through the week, how much of the problems in defense were linked to, you where are so locked into the game plan against Portland and now you have to switch it up against this Golden State team? How much did that take away from what you guys are doing?

"You still have to be able to do it. You still have to be able to take a game plan and execute it. Obviously we spent a lot of time last week going over this. I was a little bit disappointed because I think we had some mental breakdowns defensively, which we didn't have."

"But they are also very good offensively and they create some of those breakdowns in their execution, also. So I just think for us, we've got to get back. I thought the pace of the game was great the first quarter. We liked the pace of the game. I thought we were moving the basketball, getting some easy baskets."

"Obviously the bottom fell out in the second quarter with the 24-2 run, but you know, like I said, the game on Tuesday will be a completely different game. You know, it's another game that you'll play but we'll have to try to make adjustments with some things that went wrong and then we have to get better at some of the things that we were supposed to do."

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis and Guard Rajon Rondo

Coach commented that the week off resulted in you guys losing a little bit of rhythm and offense much how much do you think that factored into the performance tonight?

RAJON RONDO: "I agree with Coach, but for the most part, I think we hang our hats on defense and what happened in the second quarter is inexcusable. I can't blame it on a week off of rest. It's a lack of communication and not being disciplined. If we can clean that up, I think we'll be fine."

Were you thrown off that they picked up the pace after coming out of a slow pace with the Spurs?

RAJON RONDO: "No, we weren't surprised. They are the champs and they always play that way for the most part. They can slow it down or they can speed it up. They have the talent and they have the guys and they are well-coached."

AD, what changed in that second quarter? Did they change the way they defended you guys or was it just mistakes how do you diagnose that?

ANTHONY DAVIS: "Like Rondo said defensively they had a lot of dunks, easy dunks, nobody, you know, five, six feet. We missed a lot of shots."

"But like Do said, we hang our hats defensively and we were getting back cuts, they was cutting us on the split action and we can't allow ourselves to give them easy plays like that because that's how they get going. Turning the ball over on offense, not getting the shots, combine that with bad defensive possessions; that's not us."

Against Portland, you were able to do so many things defensively and be able to trap guys. This is such a different defensive challenge. What is the biggest key to turning that around and not allowing some of those breakdowns to occur?

ANTHONY DAVIS: "Being locked in. It's a mental game. They never stop moving, so you've got to make two, three, four efforts. Especially with guys like Klay and Kevin. You've got to make sure you stay attached and know the coverage."

"Once Klay comes off one screen, he's probably going to come off another one and another one until he gets the ball. This is a mental toughness game, and we've just got to be locked in like we were the first quarter. Had a couple but we were communicating, playing for each other. Then the second quarter we let them do basically whatever they wanted."

You came in, such a confident group. How easy do you think it will be to shake off what happened tonight and move forward into Game 2?

ANTHONY DAVIS: "We're very confident. It's one game. They win by 40, you win by one, 90, it's one game. It's still best-out-of-seven. Our job is to learn from what we messed up tonight and get prepared for Game 2. We know we're a much better team than what we showed tonight defensively. We showed that last time we played here, so we just got to come out with a different mindset to have pride in our defense and try to get out and run."

How much of the problem do you think in that second quarter was just a result of mental mistakes and what do you do to fix that going into Game 2?

RAJON RONDO: "Without looking at film just off the top of my head, I think us not making shots took over our defensive end, our defensive urgency. I think obviously if we make shots, I think we are a better defensive team but we can't allow our offense to dictate our defense. It has to be vice versa."

"Given that, stay mentally tough, clean up the boards a little bit in that second quarter and the first half, and I think the game will take care of itself."

For either one of you guys, the game is about adjustments and Steph is pending to come back Tuesday. How do you approach situations like that?

ANTHONY DAVIS: "Go out there and play. Of course he adds a different dynamic to their team but you know, we're going to do the same thing that we've been doing without the breakdowns. These are the same thing that Klay and KD do, throwing to the post, they come off screens. He can dribble down or just pull up."

"We're going to be more locked in defensively, especially with him, probably coming back. But for us, it's about pride. What they did in the second quarter was an embarrassment to us. We're not that type of team."

"But come out, like Do said, we came out and missed shots and we let that dictate our defense. So of course we've got to put the ball in the basket but at the same time we've got to play a little better on defense."

Do you feel like you played at the pace that you guys wanted to play and just things just fell apart in other ways or did they take you out of your game at all in that way, as well?

RAJON RONDO: "I don't think they took us out of our game. I think we were able to play with the pace, especially the first quarter. Like I said, in the second quarter, we had a couple breaks, fast breaks that we missed wide-open throw that is led to them capitalizing on those breaks as well. A couple turnovers, took a couple hero shots and that was the 24-2 run."

Because you guys like to play at that fast tempo; there a way to guard against playing into their hands because what they want you to do is speed up and miss shots and then they can run?

RAJON RONDO: "I mean, that's what we do all year. That's what we take pride in. We set the pace. We play with a certain pace throughout each game, and that's never dictated how we play defensively."

"I thought tonight, because we missed shots that we normally make; and like I said, given a week off, regardless of the outcome, we got some good looks. We didn't make them, but our defense was completely broken down over and over again. We can't allow four or five possessions in a row where they get three dunks and three wide open threes."

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On lessons learned from tonight's game:

“They’re the champs. Defensively we need to do a better job collectively. That’s what we were talking about on the bench when they went on their run. Defensively I think we let them get out of hand. Klay (Thompson) got a lot of wide open three’s. They got a lot of wide open slip to the basket dunks. I think when we go back we’ll see a lot of that. I really think that we’re positive. They’re supposed to win games at home. Obviously we plan on going back to the drawing board. Making it tough on them and coming in here this next game and try to get a win.”

On having any sense of panic after the loss:

“No, not at all. I also think that we’re a little off rhythm. We were smoking lay ups. Shots that usually go in weren’t going in. Transition three’s, corner three’s that we weren’t making. Not using that as an excuse. We really have to come in next game, actually go over the game plan again coming to the game and execute.”

On the cause of their offensive struggles tonight:

“I think a lot of it was rhythm. Rhythm and timing. You can’t mimic that (Warriors defense) in practice. Especially on a week off and us coming off this high of the last series. Again I think we got a good feel. We know how it’s going to go, and that’s how we’ll prepare.”

On how Stephen Curry will change their game plan when he returns:

“He’ll change it a little bit because obviously he’s a scorer. He can score from anywhere. You have to key in on him as well as KD and Klay. He’s obviously another element of their team. I think it’s all the same. Continue to be aggressive defensively. Continue to be able to try to get them out of the paint on all the cuts and everything, defensive rebounding. Oh, and no turnovers. Which was not in our favor tonight.”

Pelicans Guard E'Twuan Moore

On the offensive struggles throughout the game:

“I don’t know about from the beginning. In the second quarter that was a huge margin and that was the difference in the game. When you get down on good teams it’s hard to come back. We just got to not let that happen.”

On the team possibly struggling because of the long layoff:

“Yeah, we didn’t play for a whole week so we’re just sitting around. Now that we got this one under our belt we’ll be ready for the second game.”

On making adjustments in Game 2:

“Yeah. We have to go back and study the film. See our mistakes and then try to come back up.”

On personal improvements he needs to make:

“I don’t know, not let them score 40 points in a quarter. They had 41 in the second quarter, so we have to tighten up on D.”