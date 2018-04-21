Round 1 Game 4: Pelicans-Trail Blazers Postgame Quotes 4-21-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight's win and the performance of Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis:

"We knew that this game was going to be extremely hard. It doesn't really matter. You can play any kind of way you want to, but when you play a team in this league and when you play a team that has guys like Dame (Damian Lillard) and CJ (McCollum) and (Al-Farouq) Aminu, guys like that on the team, they still have pride and they're still going to go out and compete at the highest level and so we knew that it was going to have to be, you know, we were going to have to play probably our best game of this series in order to win. I thought Jrue (Holiday) and AD (Anthony Davis) stepped up big, but we also had other guys that had timely baskets and timely things for us. Those guys really kind of got loose tonight. They changed a couple of things that (were) very good and they made a couple of adjustments that (were) very good that kind of kept some of the double-teams off those guys, but I still thought, in the end, offensively, we were really, really good and we shot the ball extremely well. And I thought that when we had to make a couple of defensive plays, we did."

On Anthony Davis's performance and if it was his best:

"In a close-out game and with the magnitude of the situation, this has probably been the best game he's played since I've been here. He just was not going to let us lose, so I thought that was really good."

On the Pelicans' response to the Trail Blazers' physical play:

"I'm surprised that it took this long because if you look at all the other series, you look at Philly and Miami and Boston and Washington, it's just going to get chippy. When you play a team more than...you're going to play a team at least four times then things are going to get a little chippy. The thing that we talked about is that we have to keep our composure and our emphasis and our concentration should be on executing offensively and defensively and try to stay away from any of that."

On this season:

"It really has been an interesting year. We had DeMarcus (Cousins). We finally think we have it figured out how we can play those two guys and do it effectively and you know, I think we won seven out of nine. We win a big game against Houston, a team that ended up winning 65 games this year, and then DeMarcus goes down and we really have to reboot and start all over again, really. I thought our guys struggled about three or four games, but then kind of realized that we still had enough talent, especially when we added Niko (Nikola Mirotić), that we had enough talent that we would reinvent ourselves and we would play a certain way and that was going to help us. That's basically what we did and then when it came down to the last game of the season, obviously, we were in a position where we had to win every game and so we talked to the guys about that being our playoff. We had to treat that like the playoffs and I thought they responded well. Then to win four straight games against this team, with the backcourt that they have and with (Jusuf) Nurkic. Nurkic is a load in there. And then Aminu...we were going to make him make shots and he did a good job. He responded and made shots, but I thought, overall, this was a really, really...they're a resilient group. They really are. I think AD is maturing and becoming a better leader and a better player every day. I think Jrue, like I said at the start of the season, I think he was going to have his best season ever and he's really done that. Just the chemistry and the way our team fit, you know they really believe in each other, they play hard. The last 50 games, we've been the fourth best defensive team in the league so we've taken care of that situation. We always felt, offensively, that some kind of way, we would be able to manufacture offense when you have the kind of talent, offensively, that we have on the floor."

Pelicans Forward Nikola Mirotić

On how far the team has come in three weeks:

"First of all, we've been very confident, especially in those last five or six games in the regular season. We knew it was going to be just about us. I think those last five or six games of the regular season helped us to step up in the playoffs and be very confident in ourselves on both sides of the court. We came out with the mindset in Portland to at least get one game, but we knew we were very capable to get both. We just played our basketball – fun basketball. We're playing great defense and offensively, it is just really fun playing with those guys and sharing the ball, playing unselfish and playing for each other."

On how much resiliency the team showed:

"We've been having the trust in each other. We've had some ups and downs, but for really important games, we were always there. We were always fighting – always giving our best. Playing at home here has been just amazing with this crowd. They (the fans) really deserve it. At the end of the day, we are not just happy because we're going to the second round, [it's] because we know we have a shot. We are very capable to beat whoever it's going to be. I don't who's it going to be – probably Golden State – but if we play our basketball, if we compete, it's going to be very difficult for them to stop AD and Jrue. Rajon (Rondo) has been playing phenomenal. Everybody is having an important role on this team. We just need to worry about ourselves and we're going to have an opportunity."

Pelicans Guard E'Twaun Moore

On the resiliency of the team:

"I think the last 10 games kind of got us ready for playoffs. We knew what kind of level we had to play at to win games. Coach (Gentry) already said that our playoffs start now. We've been in fight mode and it helped us prepare for now."

On how much ground the team covered going from the outside looking in to sweeping:

"We always have faith in each other. We just stuck together, like, 'Man. We can really go far.' We just kept staying together and coming to fight every day."

On how impressive it was to watch Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday:

"Man, that was special. Both of them hit 40 points in a close-out game. That was tough. Not everyone can do that. They're very special guys."

Pelicans Guard Rajon Rondo

On playing with Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday:

"I've played with a lot of great players and when I see these two guys every night and everything they do, I want to go back and watch film. It's amazing what they do. I'm a big believer in the entire team watching film because you're able to appreciate what your teammates do, what they do best, and you'll be able to play to their strengths. Before each game I go to these two and tell them to be great. They are and this game spoke for itself tonight. They're great teammates and they're great people off the court. They make the game easy for me."

On how he would rank this playoff performance compared to others he's been a part of in his career:

"Given the situation, like you guys said, when they came back and cut the lead within two or three you can put the ball in (Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday) hands and they can deliver for us. I've got to put that effort in the top four or five that I've seen with the pressure situation...Couldn't ask for a better duo right now, especially in the times we haven't been able to get the ball in at all. You put the ball in Jrue's hands and he made the right decisions."

On how far he believes this Pelicans team can go:

"Like I said, I came here to win a championship. I didn't come here to beat a team in the first round or the second round. My expectations were high coming in, knowing the talent I was playing with. I think day one, when we all got together at Kentucky, I knew it was real as far as the talent we were playing with. The characteristics of the guys off the court kind of all mesh. It took a while, but at the end of the day nothing comes together so quickly. We were able to come together as a team that plays for one another. We believe in each other. Like I said, this is just one check mark of the bigger goal that we have in mind. We are going to try to get a couple of days of rest and come back locked in and ready to go."

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On the second half and what they did to respond to Portland closing the gap:

"Even when they closed the gap, we just tried to stay poised and keep our composure. We were still winning, and at home. We just wanted make sure to get three stops in a row, and execute on the offensive end. 'Do (Rajon Rondo) leads us on the floor, talks to us defensively. There were times when I'm on a certain guy, he tells me to go or tells me when to help, stuff like that. When they closed the gap, I think Jrue's job and 'Do's job against those two guards was tremendous. We were able to get some rebounds and close it out."

On he and Jrue Holiday scoring 27 of the last 28 points, and how much he missed the playoff stage to show the world what he can do:

"I'll tell you, it was fun. Not too many people get the opportunity to be in a situation like this, and have a guy like Jrue do the stuff that he does, so it is an unbelievable feeling. I know what this team can do under these circumstances, but a lot of people counted us out after the injury to DeMarcus, so this is amazing. But we have to get ready for the second round. The way that I played, the way Jrue played, the entire team for the entire series...we played great defensively and stayed in rhythm offensively. This is a great feeling for me."

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On if he pictured this when he resigned with New Orleans this past Summer:

"This was definitely part of the plan. I guess I wouldn't say sweeping the three seed was a detail, but knowing we would have DeMarcus (Cousins), and we had always talked about Rondo coming in, yeah, that was part of the plan to make the playoffs. To be here now it is a good feeling. Especially with these two right here, and the rest of the team, it is truly a blessing. Everything we have been through this season...injuries, trades...to be here now it feels pretty good."

On if he feels the city of New Orleans's embrace more now than he did in his first 4-5 years:

"For sure. I feel like the fans needed results, and that is what we got. I feel like we come out and play hard every night for them and to try to win games, and like Anthony said, it is just part of all of our legacies here, to build something and continue to build it."