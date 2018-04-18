Round 1 Game 2: Pelicans-Trail Blazers Postgame Quotes 4-17-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry

What did you think about the performance of Holiday?

“I thought he was really, really good, but I mean, he’s been really, really good the whole season, so this is not like a surprise or anything. He’s been great the whole season and as I’ve said, in my opinion – and I may be a little bit bias – but if you can tell me a better two-way player in the league right now, Kawhi’s not playing, if you can tell me a better two-way player in the league right now, I’m willing to listen, but what we ask him to do and the things we ask him to do offensively, he was just great tonight. But I thought our whole team did a good job. Once again, I thought it was a good team win because when we needed guys to step up, we had different guys that stepped up and made big plays for us.”

Thoughts on leaving 2-0 after analysts picked Portland to at least win one of two games:

“I guess it’s great that we don’t listen to the analysts then. To me, we got two wins. We’ve still got to get two more wins, so we’re not overly excited about anything because we still have two more games that we have to win. We’re playing against a really, really well coached, great team. We’ve done an exceptional job on those two guards and you never know when they’re just going to go off, and so we’re not celebrating anything, we’re not doing anything. We’ve got two wins we need to come up with, two more – that was our message to the team and actually that was their message to each other, that we hadn’t done anything yet. We got two wins, we’ve got to try to find a way to get two more.”

On Holiday’s role defending Portland’s guards being a central aspect of game plan and secondly, why do you think he’s not the guy that people think about when they think about two-way players?

“I’ll answer the second part first – I don’t understand because he’s done it the whole season. This is not something that’s happened over the last 10, 12 games. He’s done it for the entire season. We ask him to guard the best perimeter player and we ask him to do it while we’re also wanting him to get 20 points for us every night. So it’s really tough. What he is, he just locks in. We ask him to guard both those guys. One heat up a little bit, then we put him on that particular guy and he’s answered the bell every time. As I’ve said, I just thought he started the game tonight really getting the ball and driving it to the basket to score some easy hoops driving it to the basket and they began to switch and we liked the mismatch that he had when they switched the things and I thought he just came through for us.”

On Holiday picking up 4th foul in the third and withstanding that:

“I think he’s smart enough to play with fouls. Moreso than anything we wanted to get him out for a few minutes to give him a rest because we knew that down the stretch we were going to have to have those guys. What we try to do over the course of a game is that we try to save as many timeouts as we can so that if we have to use them as rest timeouts, we can use them as rest timeouts also.”

On Rondo providing offense tonight after 17 assists last game, including late three:

“I don’t know where that Playoff Rondo name came from, I don’t know who came up with that. He is a guy that if you can remember last year in the Chicago-Boston series, he had them in the same situation where they went in and won two games and then he was hurt, but he’s just a guy that he really has command of the team. The guys really believe in him. They swung him the ball and they wanted him to shoot it. In those situations, I like his chances because I know what a competitor he is. I know that the chances of him making that shot are pretty good if they’re going to leave him wide open.”

You knew Lillard would try to force his way in the game and he had 4-point play, what did you think about how team responded?

“As I’ve said, I’ve got so much respect for Lillard. I just think he’s one of those guys that – you know, he’s going to try to will his way through anything. He’s always been a guy that had to earn it. No one really – had to go to school at a place, didn’t get very many offers, so you’ve got to understand that he’s never going to give up. He’s never going to give up and he’s going to continue to attack and attack and attack. I thought we responded well. It was a great shot, he made a great shot but we went right back down and scored and I think that our guys have had a real calmness about them in this series so far. They haven’t let anything bother them. We’ve executed when we really needed to.”

How has this team been able to keep composure when the arena gets fired up and respond to big shots?

“We’ve been a very good road team all season long. Matter of fact, I think we had the fourth best road record or fifth best road record in the league, so it’s not unusual for us to play well on the road. I just think our guys felt like if we came in here and played to the abilities that we have and what we can do, that we would put ourselves in a position to win and then we would have to make plays down the stretch to do it.”

You were asked about heavy minutes and the quick turnaround for Thursday, is that a positive

“Well I think you just play and everybody looks and minutes and everything – there’s a guy in Cleveland that’s about 65 years old and he plays all game and he plays all game very effectively. My guy is 25 years old, and the other one is 26 and the other one is 29, so I don’t worry about minutes at this stage, I really don’t. I mean, LeBron does it every night, 82 times he’s done it, and 82 times it’s been way over 30 minutes and so if he can do it, I think the other guys can do it. To me, at this stage, you want your best players on the court as many minutes as they could possibly be out there. I don’t worry about the minutes that we’re playing them, we can rest all the way – we have a four and a half hour plane ride that we can rest and sleep and nobody’ll bother them.”

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis

AD, have you ever seen Jrue play with this much emotion? He was chatting it up with the fans…

Not to the point where you say he’s talking to the crowd, but he’s in a good place. He’s playing well, he carried us tonight. Made some big shots at times during situations and he did it at both ends of the floor. I think he did a great job on both their guards, who are very tough to defend. Very tough. They score well, but he’s doing stuff that he’s always done. Great defensive things.

AD, you’ve been with Jrue longer than anyone else on this roster. How is it seeing him have this moment and play the way he is?

It’s been great. All he wants to do is play basketball, and now that everything that was going on with him is squared away and doing fine, he’s just focused on playing and he’s playing at a high level.

It seems like Portland focused on you defensively, did you feel other players should take more roles offensively?

Anytime I step on the floor, teams try to game plan for me and all these guys step up. Niko made a big shot, Diallo made a big three. A big layup… Jrue played Jrue basketball. Ian made tough shots. E’Twaun… all those guys. Darius hit a couple threes. All these guys stepped up, and they know the ball is coming to them. The more teams try to take me out, the more these guys step up every night. They’ll have to continue to do that the rest of this series.

I know it’s just 2 games in, but the fact that not many people gave you a chance to come here and do this, how much confidence do you have that you defied the odds?

Like I said last game, after last game, we have a ton of confidence. We had confidence coming in. We’re a great road team. We know that. To come here in a playoff situation, this crowd, with this type of team, we’re satisfied that we got both of these wins, but we know the series isn’t over. They beat us on our home floor, so we have to go home and take care of business in front of our crowd, but we have all the confidence. We had confidence before coming into this series. We knew it, we just got game not matter who we play. We’re going to give teams problems just with how much confidence we have in ourselves, and what we’re able to do on the floor – both ends of the floor. I think just winning two games on the road in a hostile environment has given us even more confidence

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday

On where he is mentally:

“Honestly just really excited, really excited to be in the playoffs. Really excited for what our team has accomplished together through the adversity, through the season, through everything, so just to be able to be here I really feel like we as a team appreciate that.”

On bantering with fans during the game:

“I was just having friendly conversation with some of the fans. That was really it, just going back and forth, I feel like that’s what they paid for, for us to communicate and talk to them so that’s what I was doing.”

On if a game like this shows what he’s capable of as a two-way player:

“Honestly, man, I do what my team needs me to do. Whatever they need me to do. No matter if it’s defend, if it’s score, if it’s get other people involved, if it’s to cheer from the sideline on the bench. Again, I just feel like I’m in a really good place right now and just blessed to be out there. I know I’ve been hurt for a minute so again, just blessed to be out there playing.”

On holding Damian Lillard to 0-8 shooting when he is defending him:



“Just being aggressive. I think it’s a team effort though, everybody’s being aggressive, we know that he’s the head of the snake. Like you said he can get 30 or 40 anytime he wants to, but I think for him, as well as CJ [McCollum], we just try to make it tough. When the playoffs hits it’s a little bit more physical, so we can be a little more physical but really just always got to have a hand on him. Always have to know where he is, offensive rebounds, he hits a lot of open threes that way so when they hit offensive rebounds I really just try to stick to him.”

On if it’s more satisfying to play great defense or score and hit big shots:

“Both of them are pretty fun but I think to get the win is the biggest part for both games and going back home where we feel like our crowd is going to be our sixth man and definitely help us with these last two games.”

On if he’s surprised at what he can produce for him team:

“I’m not surprised, I’ve worked hard for this, honestly. All season when nobody’s looking and really just to be able to go out there and play again is a blessing. I’ve been battling injuries and to be out there and to play, that’s what I trained for, so as well as that my teammates give me so much confidence. I don’t think you guys understand how positive of a group we have in our locker room. You guys can probably see it out there on the court, always talking to each other especially when a team like Portland starts to come back on us but just to be able to have positive teammates definitely helps me out.”

Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo

Since playoffs last year, the games you’ve played in… is Playoff Rondo… is there something to that?



I don’t think there’s too much to it. I think there’s a level of focus on the teams I’m fortunate to play with. The focus that we bring on the road. I was telling the other guys on commentary I know that Dame and CJ text every night, but after game 1, AD and I and a few of the other guys were watching film together in the training room. I think coming together on the road forms great team chemistry. That’s what has allowed us to get these 2 wins on the road.

Everyone seems to agree that Jrue doesn’t get much credit, even as a top 2-way player in the league. How is that possible doing what he’s doing?



I think it goes along with his personality. He’s not a guy that talks, even though he’s shown more emotion in this playoffs as of late, but he flies under the radar. He’s playing in a small market the last couple year. What was going on with his family, people probably look over him, but I was excited. When I first started to play with Jrue, it was this past summer in Kentucky. I loved the way he played without the ball. He moved, and he looked like he belonged in a different offensive system. He’s a hell of a player. Especially both ways. I get better as a player offensively when he checks me in practice. It’s been fun getting to know Jrue this year. He’s a great person, even better person off the court than he is on the court. I can’t say enough about what he does for his team on both ends of the floor.

What has this team done to be so composed in these moments and hit shots when you need to?



We believe in each other. That’s the biggest thing. I can ask any of my teammates and vice versa. We continue to trust one another on both ends of the floor, but not necessarily make shots. We’re able to get stops defensively. We get stops at a timely matter when we need them. That’s when we can get a break and get easy shots and execute.