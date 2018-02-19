Rajon Rondo hosts "Black Panther" screening in hometown

More than 320 kids and their families were treated to the new Marvel Superhero movie “Black Panther” on Sunday, February 18 courtesy of Pelicans point guard and Louisville native Rajon Rondo. Rondo rented out a theatre in Middletown, Kentucky in exchange for research from the students.

The former University of Kentucky basketball player gave students the option to write about unique events, people, or places in black history in order to get a free ticket to the movie.

Through Rondo’s Assisting Youth Foundation, he allowed students to see the predominantly black casted superhero film which raked in $192 million in ticket sales for the weekend, according to USA TODAY. Rondo wanted to portray to students that they can be anything they wanted to be in life.