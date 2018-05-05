Rachel Nichols candid interview with Pelicans trio

A (very) candid conversation with the Pelicans’ @AntDavis23 , @RajonRondo & @Jrue_Holiday11 - on their bond, their goals from here and...who on the team is a terrible softball player. Bonus: Rajon’s teammates learn to pronounce his first name pic.twitter.com/JPFDVadZwj — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 4, 2018

Which teammate is the worst on the softball field? Find out as ESPN's Rachel Nichols sat down for a candid conversation with our Pelicans trio of Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo and Jrue Holiday to talk about their bond, goals for the playoffs and more.