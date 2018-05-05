Rachel Nichols candid interview with Pelicans trio
Can't miss sitdown with Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo and Jrue Holiday
Which teammate is the worst on the softball field? Find out as ESPN's Rachel Nichols sat down for a candid conversation with our Pelicans trio of Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo and Jrue Holiday to talk about their bond, goals for the playoffs and more.
A (very) candid conversation with the Pelicans’ @AntDavis23 , @RajonRondo & @Jrue_Holiday11 - on their bond, their goals from here and...who on the team is a terrible softball player. Bonus: Rajon’s teammates learn to pronounce his first name pic.twitter.com/JPFDVadZwj— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 4, 2018