Rachel Nichols candid interview with Pelicans trio

Can't miss sitdown with Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo and Jrue Holiday
Posted: May 05, 2018
Which teammate is the worst on the softball field? Find out as ESPN's Rachel Nichols sat down for a candid conversation with our Pelicans trio of Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo and Jrue Holiday to talk about their bond, goals for the playoffs and more.
Tags
Davis, Anthony, Holiday, Jrue, Rondo, Rajon, Pelicans, Rachel Nichols

Related Content

Davis, Anthony

Holiday, Jrue

Rondo, Rajon