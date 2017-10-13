Preseason Game 4: Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 10-13-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

On the final preseason game:

“We didn’t get off to a good start. You give up almost 150 points, you’re probably not going to have a chance to win the game. The points are disturbing but the way that they got them is even more disturbing. When you shoot the ball well from three you can understand that some nights that happens. But you give up 38 points in transition, you know that’s a very disturbing stat, and then you get 38 baskets and you only have 14 assists. That’s another very… it’s a red flag. That’s telling me we’re not having the ball and there’s too much isolation going on.”

On focusing in on this game:

“Well you’ve got to focus in on it, we’re going to play the same team in five days here. Obviously, they’re going to look at the tape as we’re going to look at the tape. They’re going to look at all the things that they think they can take advantage of and now we’ve got to go back and look at everything and talk about the things that we need correcting. Obviously there’s a lot of them that we need correcting. They did shoot the ball great from three. I think they’re a good shooting team but I don’t know if they’re a 50-plus shooting team from three. They did have good ball movement and we’ve got to do a better job on the offensive boards. Some kind of way that we’re going to shoot the ball the way we are and have that many missed shots, we’ve got to get some of them back. I didn’t look at the final stat sheet but we basically… we missed 47 shots and out of those 47, we got seven of them back. That’s been about our average. We had a game where we missed 49 shots and we got six back. Another game where we missed 41 shots and got six back. We’ve just got to do a much, much better job on the offensive boards too. If we’re not going to shoot the ball well, then we’ve got to get some of them and put them back in the basket.”

On injures during the game:

“DeMarcus (Cousins) got a little bump there and I just decided after that that I wasn’t going to play those guys anymore. We’ll just regroup and get ready for coming back here in a few days and hopefully the results will be different. We’ve got to play a lot different than we played for that to happen though.”