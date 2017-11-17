Postgame recap: Nuggets 146, Pelicans 114

Nuggets (9-6), Pelicans (8-8)

DENVER – It started poorly Friday with a 27-point first-quarter deficit. From a big-picture standpoint, it got worse later for New Orleans, when Anthony Davis was inadvertently struck in the head on an offensive foul by Nikola Jokic, resulting in a Davis concussion. The four-time All-Star left the game in the third quarter and did not return, leading to the Nuggets breaking open what had become a relatively competitive game.

After taking a 64-56 advantage into halftime, Denver outscored New Orleans 42-24 in the third quarter, piling up a total of 106 points through 36 minutes. The Nuggets went on to post a dominant victory over the Pelicans, who trailed by the looks-like-a-misprint tally of 35-8 to open the night.

Friday’s game was the beginning of a very challenging stretch of schedule for New Orleans, which will face other quality Western Conference clubs Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Golden State and Minnesota before the end of November.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray benefited from the ultimate shooter’s roll by dropping in a jumper that bounced off the rim and in, giving Denver a 95-69 lead with three-plus minutes remaining in the third quarter.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

A chunk of it came after the outcome had long been decided, but reserve guard E’Twaun Moore finished with 16 points on 7/11 shooting. Moore was part of an all-backup unit (which also included Davis) that helped New Orleans bounce back in the first half from a forgettable start, slicing a huge deficit to single digits. In his third game of the regular season, Rajon Rondo notched 13 points and six assists in 25 minutes of action.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“We didn’t do anything right. Everything was terrible, coaching included. It was an embarrassment.” – Alvin Gentry’s blunt assessment of the night for the Pelicans

“You’ve got to keep playing, no matter who is in (the game). Whether AD is in or out, (DeMarcus Cousins), anybody. You just have to keep playing. Today we didn’t.” – Moore on the Pelicans falling out of contention after Davis was sidelined

BY THE NUMBERS

82: Second-half points for Denver. One night earlier in Phoenix, Houston tallied 90 first-half points. The Nuggets’ 146 total was the highest in the NBA this season. Top player Nikola Jokic only took five shots (he scored 13 points), a testament to how many Nuggets thrived offensively.

41: Plus-minus for Nuggets guard Gary Harris, one of the biggest you’ll ever see in an NBA game.

62.9: Shooting percentage from the field for Denver. It was 65.2 in the second half.