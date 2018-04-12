Behind the Matchup: Pelicans-Trail Blazers in 2017-2018

The NBA Playoffs are here and the Pelicans will face off against the Trail Blazers in Round 1. New Orleans and Portland split their four-game series this season where the games were decided by 10 points or less in each matchup. We take a look back at the highlights from each battle between the two teams.

GAME #4: Trail Blazers 103, Pelicans 93

October 24, 2017

Despite losing four-time All-Star forward Anthony Davis to injury after just five minutes of action, New Orleans played evenly with Portland for much of the Western Conference matchup. Ultimately a familiar scenario played out for the Pelicans in Oregon, however, with the Trail Blazers making more big plays down the stretch in order to prevail. DeMarcus Cousins dominated in the third quarter for 18 points, finishing with 39 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

BOXSCORE || HIGHLIGHTS || GAME RECAP

GAME #24: Pelicans 123, Trail Blazers 116

December 2, 2017

With the Pelicans awaiting further word on Anthony Davis’ left pelvis injury suffered on December 1 against Utah, the Pelicans relied on great shooting to improve to 2-0 early in the season without their All-Star. New Orleans shot 15/31 from three-point range against Portland, posting a rare triumph in Moda Center. DeMarcus Cousins powered New Orleans in the Portland paint, finishing with 38 points and 13 rebounds. The Pelicans also outrebounded the Trail Blazers 48-44 which proved to be a key stat in New Orleans' victory.

BOXSCORE || HIGHLIGHTS || GAME RECAP

GAME #41: Pelicans 119, Trail Blazers 113

January 12, 2018

With both Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins active for the first time this season against Portland, the Pelicans took their game inside against the Trail Blazers. New Orleans made a concerted effort to drive to the rim, resulting in a 62-54 edge in points in the paint and plenty of easy baskets. The Trail Blazers shot 12/42 on treys (including 2/11 from Damian Lillard) and missed several in key spots while trying to overcome a manageable late deficit. The Pelicans "big three" of Davis, Cousins and Jrue Holiday combined for 85 of the team's points on the night.

BOXSCORE || HIGHLIGHTS || GAME RECAP

Game #75: Trail Blazers 107, Pelicans 103

March 27, 2018

Portland secured a 107-103 road win Tuesday behind a huge fourth quarter from All-Star guard Damian Lillard. Jrue Holiday gave New Orleans a chance to tie or take the lead with a spectacular block of Pat Connaughton on the previous possession, but E’Twaun Moore couldn’t knock down two straight three-point attempts that would’ve given the Pelicans the lead. Shifting over to starting at point guard with Rajon Rondo (wrist) sidelined, Holiday posted the third triple-double of his career, registering 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

BOXSCORE || HIGHLIGHTS || GAME RECAP