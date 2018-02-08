Pelicans Ticket Information for Postponed Game

February 8, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans released the following statement regarding ticket information from last night’s game, which was postponed by the NBA due to a leak in the roof at the Smoothie King Center:

“The New Orleans Pelicans will honor tickets from last night’s game against the Indiana Pacers on the rescheduled date, which will be announced by the NBA at a later time. Parking will also be free of charge on the date of the make-up game. Additionally, the Pelicans will offer an exchange or refund for any individual ticket holders who purchased tickets from the New Orleans Pelicans.

If you purchased tickets from a third-party ticket distributor, please contact their office to request information on refunds or exchanges. Fans can also call (504) 525-HOOP for more details.

The Pelicans thank all of our fans for your support and appreciate your patience in this matter.”