Pelicans sign Walter Lemon, Jr. to 10-day contract

February 21, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Walter Lemon, Jr. to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lemon, Jr., 6-3, 180, has appeared in 36 games this season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League, posting averages of 22.7 points while shooting .495 from the field, 4.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals.

Undrafted out of Bradley University of 2014, Lemon, Jr. has also played internationally in Hungary, Germany, Turkey and Greece.

Lemon, Jr. will wear #25 for the Pelicans. New Orleans’ roster stands at 16, including one two-way player (Charles Cooke).