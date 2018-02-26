Pelicans Sign Emeka Okafor

February 26, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward/center Emeka Okafor. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Okafor, 6-10, 252, who was originally signed to the first of two 10-day contracts by New Orleans on Feb. 3, has appeared in six games, including four starts, for the Pelicans, averaging 3.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 16.2 minutes per contest.

New Orleans’ roster stands at 16, including one two-way player (Charles Cooke).