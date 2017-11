Pelicans preseason game against Bulls to be available live on Pelicans.com

New Orleans (Oct. 3, 2017) – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team’s preseason home game against the Chicago Bulls will be available for fans to watch live.

Fans can gain access the livestream by visiting Pelicans.com/live or the Pelicans Mobile App presented by Waitr. The livestream will start at 7 p.m. CST and will be accompanied by the Pelicans radio broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Sean Kelley and analyst John DeShazier on WRNO 99.5 FM New Orleans. Streaming is limited to viewers within a 75-mile radius of the Smoothie King Center, per NBA regional broadcast rules.