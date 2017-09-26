Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 18th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Sep 26, 2017
Frank has Beignets for days.

Beignets for dayzzz @alvin.jack_3

A post shared by Frank Jackson (@franklinjackson5) on

Pierre anxiously awaits the start of the season! Boogie meets with fans at his Block Party! AD rocks the camo pants at Boogie's block Party! Cheick celebrates Mali’s Independence Day!
Rajon helps out at the airport. The Pelicans Dance Team flashes back to Pelikids auditions!
Jrue celebrates his little girl’s 1st birthday!
The countdown is on for AD!
Tags
Davis, Anthony, Diallo, Cheick, Holiday, Jrue, Jackson, Frank, Rondo, Rajon

Related Content

Davis, Anthony

Diallo, Cheick

Holiday, Jrue