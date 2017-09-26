Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 18th

happy independance day to my country! Proud to represent Mali and give everything to become an example for the Malian youth. We're not giving up, and we're moving forward looking for a bright future. Peace and love to my beloved country #CD13 #MaliProud #IndependanceDay #ProudMalian #MaliDansMonCoeur #MalienEtFierDeLetre

Cheick Diallo (@_cd13) on Sep 22, 2017