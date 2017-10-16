Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 9th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
AD looks forward to seeing the USWNT play at the Superdome!
Pierre hangs with some 4-legged friends at Christ Church’s Annual Animal Blessing!
Shout out to the #USWNT. Looking forward to seeing you play at the Superdome on Thursday pic.twitter.com/QFPaJWQULv— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 16, 2017
Dante celebrates his little boy turning 8 months old!
AD appreciates the meaning behind Jr. NBA Week!
E’Twaun has fun playing ball with local students during Jr. NBA Week!
Sportsmanship. Respect. Teamwork. The core values of the @JrNBA! Learn more and get involved at https://t.co/7i7wF48D3c! #JrNBAWeek pic.twitter.com/SI63AGEETP— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 13, 2017
AD reminisces on his first ever basketball camp.
Tony Allen thanks the Memphis Grizzlies who announced that they will retire his jersey.
I always wanted to start my own camp, this year I got the chance @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/KtFn4ZWegP— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 12, 2017
Boogie shows off his style while greeting his fans on the gram.
Thank you to every fan and every person in the @memgrizz organization. I love each and every one of you. #AllHeartGritGrind #GnG https://t.co/haDMLR4gzd— Tony Allen (@aa000G9) October 12, 2017
Pierre hangs with future WNBA and NBA stars during Jr. NBA Week.
Pelicans Dance Team Members, Maggie and Bailey, receive a warm welcome from Abney Elementary!
Jrue cherishes the moments when he is able to share a court with his brother.