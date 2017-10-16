Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 9th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Oct 16, 2017
AD looks forward to seeing the USWNT play at the Superdome! Pierre hangs with some 4-legged friends at Christ Church’s Annual Animal Blessing!
Dante celebrates his little boy turning 8 months old!

Best 8 months of my life #DCII my little man is Gettin big

A post shared by Dante Cunningham (@dlamarc33) on

AD appreciates the meaning behind Jr. NBA Week! E’Twaun has fun playing ball with local students during Jr. NBA Week!
AD reminisces on his first ever basketball camp. Tony Allen thanks the Memphis Grizzlies who announced that they will retire his jersey. Boogie shows off his style while greeting his fans on the gram.
Pierre hangs with future WNBA and NBA stars during Jr. NBA Week.

Met some future @wnba & @nba players today as the @pelicansnba hosted a Junior Training Camp as part of @jrnba week! #DoItBIG

A post shared by Pierre The Pelican (@pierretpelican) on

Pelicans Dance Team Members, Maggie and Bailey, receive a warm welcome from Abney Elementary!
Jrue cherishes the moments when he is able to share a court with his brother.

It’s a blessing

A post shared by Jrue Holiday (@jrue_holiday11) on

