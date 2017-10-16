Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 9th

Shout out to the #USWNT. Looking forward to seeing you play at the Superdome on Thursday pic.twitter.com/QFPaJWQULv — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 16, 2017

Had a great time today at Christ Church in Covington at their Annual Animal Blessing! Had a great time with some of my 4-legged friends and their humans! #DoItBIG A post shared by Pierre The Pelican (@pierretpelican) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Best 8 months of my life #DCII my little man is Gettin big A post shared by Dante Cunningham (@dlamarc33) on Oct 13, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Had fun yesterday spending time with local students at the @jrnba event! #NOLA #Pelicans #focus #grind #NBA #community #giveback A post shared by E'Twaun Moore (@etwaun_55) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

I always wanted to start my own camp, this year I got the chance @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/KtFn4ZWegP — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 12, 2017

Thank you to every fan and every person in the @memgrizz organization. I love each and every one of you. #AllHeartGritGrind #GnG https://t.co/haDMLR4gzd — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) October 12, 2017

A post shared by DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) on Oct 12, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Met some future @wnba & @nba players today as the @pelicansnba hosted a Junior Training Camp as part of @jrnba week! #DoItBIG A post shared by Pierre The Pelican (@pierretpelican) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

#PDTMaggie and #PDTBailey felt the warm welcome at Abney Elementary for the @pelicanscommunity @pelicansnba #JuniorTrainingCamp A post shared by Pelicans Dance Team (@pelicansdance) on Oct 10, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

It’s a blessing A post shared by Jrue Holiday (@jrue_holiday11) on Oct 9, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

