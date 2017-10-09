Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 2nd

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Oct 09, 2017
Pierre crashes a wedding full of Pelicans fans.

Crashed an awesome Wedding last night! Congrats to Nicole and Chad on their marriage! #DoItBIG

A post shared by Pierre The Pelican (@pierretpelican) on

Two members of the Pelicans Dance Team pose with a fan at the Smoothie King Center.
E’Twaun celebrates the start of another season.
Pierre puts the first preseason game in the books.
AD gets ready for the first preseason matchup. The Pelicans Dance Team prepares for the Pelicans first preseason game!
AD is rocking with the headband, are you?

The time is now!!! Y'all rocking with the headband?? Lol

A post shared by Anthony Davis (@antdavis23) on

