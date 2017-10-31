Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 23rd

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Oct 31, 2017
Darius spends some time carving pumpkins with his family! AD and the Pelicans get into the Halloween Spirit! Pierre stars in Stranger Wings.

Ian stays locked in on what’s ahead.

The Pelicans Dance Team takes on an escape room.
Pierre adds a little spice to his uniform. Boogie returns.

Pierre gets excited for Boogie’s return to Sacramento.
