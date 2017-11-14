Pelicans' Posts: Week of November 6th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Boogie shows off his outfit of the day.
Pierre gives a sneak peek into his pre-game routine.
Frank looks forward to watching his brothers play.
Pierre gets excited for gameday!
E’Twaun looks forward to some Boiler ball.
That #PelicansGameDay feeling!@PelicansNBA #DoItBIG pic.twitter.com/tUxrz8Xdty— Pierre The Pelican (@PierreTPelican) November 13, 2017
AD gets ready for some Wildcats basketball.
DeMarcus Cousins says Thank You to all of the Veterans.
My @KentuckyMBB ticket finally came in the mail— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) November 10, 2017
Let's get it fellas! #BBN pic.twitter.com/Q4zZfz3K6g
Solomon honors his father and all of the Veterans on Veterans Day.
Thank you to all the veterans! pic.twitter.com/E6l62rHIUw— DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) November 11, 2017
Pelicans Dance Team sends a Thank You to all of the Veterans on Veterans Day.
Happy Veterans Day Pops! Honoring all brave men and women for their courage and sacrifice! #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/p6z9SN2Dxe— Solomon Hill (@solohill) November 11, 2017