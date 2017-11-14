Pelicans' Posts: Week of November 6th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Nov 14, 2017
Boogie shows off his outfit of the day.
Pierre gives a sneak peek into his pre-game routine.

So is @future’s song not called “Mascot”? #DoItBIG

A post shared by Pierre The Pelican (@pierretpelican) on

Frank looks forward to watching his brothers play.

Together. For #TheBrotherhood Excited to watch my guys this year! Here we go Duke!

A post shared by Frank Jackson (@franklinjackson5) on

Pierre gets excited for gameday! E’Twaun looks forward to some Boiler ball.

Always proud to be a part of this program. Good luck to @boilerball this year! #boilerup #family

A post shared by E'Twaun Moore (@etwaun_55) on

AD gets ready for some Wildcats basketball. DeMarcus Cousins says Thank You to all of the Veterans. Solomon honors his father and all of the Veterans on Veterans Day. Pelicans Dance Team sends a Thank You to all of the Veterans on Veterans Day.
