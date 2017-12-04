Pelicans' Posts: Week of November 27th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Pierre makes new friends at the Pelicans Junior Training Camp for Autism Awareness.
Boogie gives his own rendition of the Titanic.
Rajon wishes his mom happy birthday.
Name that movie... pic.twitter.com/KNBGvN0yHS— DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) December 1, 2017
E’Twaun stays dedicated to the game.
The squad has a movie night.
Pierre hangs out with his clique at Furternity Night.
E’Twaun partners with ElevateUSA to work with athletes.
Ian receives his ring from the Golden State Warriors.
Pierre supports his new friend at the Pelicans Reading Time Out presented by ACME Truck Lines.