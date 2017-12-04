Pelicans' Posts: Week of November 27th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Dec 04, 2017
Pierre makes new friends at the Pelicans Junior Training Camp for Autism Awareness.
Boogie gives his own rendition of the Titanic. Rajon wishes his mom happy birthday.

Happy birthday mama

E’Twaun stays dedicated to the game.

Dedicated to the Game @hoopculture #eatsleepball

The squad has a movie night.
Pierre hangs out with his clique at Furternity Night.

Ain’t nobody messing with my cliqueTag you and your clique below

E’Twaun partners with ElevateUSA to work with athletes.
Ian receives his ring from the Golden State Warriors.

Special moment.

Pierre supports his new friend at the Pelicans Reading Time Out presented by ACME Truck Lines.
