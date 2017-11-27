Pelicans' Posts: Week of November 20th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Nov 27, 2017
Frank poses with a friend.

Beckstead

A post shared by Frank Jackson (@franklinjackson5) on

Members of the Pelicans Dance Team hang out with some of the Pelicans’ biggest fans!
Boogie wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. Boogie shows off his outfit.

“ ima get fly like Clyde “...

A post shared by DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) on

Solomon takes his little girl to her swimming lesson. AD adds a new feature to his house. Pierre takes a stroll with his new friends.

Me and the squad on our way to hand out L’s to opposing teams #DoItBIG Tag you and your squad below

A post shared by Pierre The Pelican (@pierretpelican) on

Boogie visits the 9th Ward of New Orleans to hand out Thanksgiving dinner!
Tags
Cousins, DeMarcus, Davis, Anthony, Hill, Solomon, Jackson, Frank, Pelicans

Related Content

Cousins, DeMarcus

Davis, Anthony

Hill, Solomon