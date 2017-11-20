Pelicans' Posts: Week of November 13th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Nov 20, 2017
AD hosts his 5th annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the New Orleans Mission! Solomon admires his Apple Watch lock screen. E’Twaun gets locked in for gameday.

GAMEDAY #LockedIn #DoItBig

A post shared by E'Twaun Moore (@etwaun_55) on

Solomon wishes he could be on the court with his team. The Pelicans Dance Team entertains the crowd with a fire routine.
AD gets excited for Super Hero Night at the Smoothie King Center. AD shows his love for Kentucky Men’s Basketball. Pierre drains his half-court shot.
