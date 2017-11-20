Pelicans' Posts: Week of November 13th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
AD hosts his 5th annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the New Orleans Mission!
Solomon admires his Apple Watch lock screen.
Truly blessed to be able to host my 5th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner last night with my family at the @NOLAMission pic.twitter.com/5lEcsfcRPp— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) November 20, 2017
November 19, 2017E’Twaun gets locked in for gameday.
Solomon wishes he could be on the court with his team.
The Pelicans Dance Team entertains the crowd with a fire routine.
self explanatory.. pic.twitter.com/MKOqIzndIE— Solomon Hill (@solohill) November 17, 2017
AD gets excited for Super Hero Night at the Smoothie King Center.
AD shows his love for Kentucky Men’s Basketball.
Who's coming out to Superhero Night at @SmoothieKingCtr tonight?? Gotta #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/WRdlPHKfBi— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) November 15, 2017
Pierre drains his half-court shot.
Y'all already know!!! #BBN #UK #RoadTo9 pic.twitter.com/SpXYRf8mQZ— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) November 15, 2017