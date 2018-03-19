Pelicans' Posts: Week of March 12

Posted: Mar 19, 2018

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

AD shares a special message in honor of team owner Tom Benson.

Boogie sending his condolences for Mr. Benson.

Pierre T. Pelican paying his respects to Mr. Benson.

DeAndre showing support for his alma mater in the NCAA tourney with a throwback.

#BleedBlue

Pelicans Dance Team honoring the troops with their dance routine.

Salute to all the troops!

Etwaun showing his Boiler Pride with a throwback.

Good luck to @boilerball in the tourney! #BoilerUp #MarchMadness #MakeHistory

Darius enjoying donuts with his daughter at school.

Daddy Donut Day at Nadia's school!!

Cheick channeling the Wakanda spirit during the game against the Celtics.

