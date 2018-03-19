Pelicans' Posts: Week of March 12

Incredibly sad news yesterday to hear of the passing of Mr Benson. Mr Benson has meant so much to this city and to my career in New Orleans. Mr. B and his wife Gayle treated me like family since the day I arrived here and I'm forever indebted to them for the kindness and the generosity they have shown me. He leaves a lasting legacy in this city and with the people who were fortunate enough to know him. He will be missed! #RIP

