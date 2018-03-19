Pelicans' Posts: Week of March 12
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
AD shares a special message in honor of team owner Tom Benson.
Incredibly sad news yesterday to hear of the passing of Mr Benson. Mr Benson has meant so much to this city and to my career in New Orleans. Mr. B and his wife Gayle treated me like family since the day I arrived here and I'm forever indebted to them for the kindness and the generosity they have shown me. He leaves a lasting legacy in this city and with the people who were fortunate enough to know him. He will be missed! #RIP
Boogie sending his condolences for Mr. Benson.
From day 1 you always made sure my family and I were good. I know you will be missed by many. Rest easy Mr. B pic.twitter.com/niUMufdzpZ— DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) March 17, 2018
Pierre T. Pelican paying his respects to Mr. Benson.
DeAndre showing support for his alma mater in the NCAA tourney with a throwback.
Pelicans Dance Team honoring the troops with their dance routine.
Etwaun showing his Boiler Pride with a throwback.
Darius enjoying donuts with his daughter at school.
Cheick channeling the Wakanda spirit during the game against the Celtics.