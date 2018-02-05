Pelicans' Posts: Week of January 29th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Nikola embracing his new beginnings with the Pelicans.
Boogie resting up after a successful surgery.
Solomon Hill shares a thoughtful message after the tragic passing of former New Orleans Hornet Rasual Butler.
Pierre T. Pelican with some of his Fur-ternity brothers.
lost an OG today, a true pro, a teacher, and competitor. who was not only a great mentor but also a great father. @rasualbutler45 rest peacefully my brother. #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/md1mOTxifQ— Solomon Hill (@solohill) January 31, 2018
Ian Clark showing off the new City Edition Mardi Gras Jerseys.
Jrue supporting Boogie at his Comedy Slam with friends and family.
Pelicans Dance Team bringing out their inner cowgirls.