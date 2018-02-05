Pelicans' Posts: Week of January 29th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Feb 05, 2018
Nikola embracing his new beginnings with the Pelicans.

The best time for new beginnings is now !! Let’s do this in a big way

A post shared by Nikola Mirotic (@threekola) on

Boogie resting up after a successful surgery.

The Resurgence begins... #TheResurgence #0doubt

A post shared by DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) on

Solomon Hill shares a thoughtful message after the tragic passing of former New Orleans Hornet Rasual Butler. Pierre T. Pelican with some of his Fur-ternity brothers.
Ian Clark showing off the new City Edition Mardi Gras Jerseys.

Higher x @bigsean

A post shared by Ian Clark (@iclark21) on

Jrue supporting Boogie at his Comedy Slam with friends and family.
Pelicans Dance Team bringing out their inner cowgirls.
