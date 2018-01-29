Pelicans' Posts: Week of January 22nd
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Anthony Davis sends a heartfelt message to Boogie.
Jrue Holiday gives Boogie some encouragement.
E’Twaun also shows Boogie some love.
Pierre T Pelican announces he will be one of the All Star Mascots.
DeAndre Liggins applying pressure on James Harden.
Good morning @pelicansnba fans! I’m excited to announce that @antdavis23 and @boogiecousins aren’t the only Pelicans that have been selected to participate in this year’s @nbaallstar! I’ve been selected to be one of the All Star Mascots and I couldn’t be more excited to represent this team and this city! #DoItBIG
PDT shaking it at half time.
AD & Boogie comparing themselves to other dynamic duos.
I'm Batman @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/9SsYUrezP3— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) January 24, 2018