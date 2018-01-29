Pelicans' Posts: Week of January 22nd

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Jan 29, 2018
Anthony Davis sends a heartfelt message to Boogie.
Jrue Holiday gives Boogie some encouragement.
E’Twaun also shows Boogie some love.
Pierre T Pelican announces he will be one of the All Star Mascots.
DeAndre Liggins applying pressure on James Harden.

A post shared by DeAndre Liggins (@dliggs14) on

PDT shaking it at half time.

Shake it, Shake it! #DoItBig

A post shared by Pelicans Dance Team (@pelicansdance) on

AD & Boogie comparing themselves to other dynamic duos.
Tags
Cousins, DeMarcus, Davis, Anthony, Holiday, Jrue, Liggins, DeAndre, Moore, E'Twaun

Related Content

Cousins, DeMarcus

Davis, Anthony

Holiday, Jrue