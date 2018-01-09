Pelicans' Posts: Week of January 1st

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Jan 09, 2018
The Pelicans Dance Team busts a move.

Best stage to perform! Finish strong @pelicansnba #DoItBig

A post shared by Pelicans Dance Team (@pelicansdance) on

Alexis checks out Monster Jam with his son. Pierre celebrates National Bird Day.

Happy #NationalBirdDay @pelicansnba fans! your favorite bird

A post shared by Pierre The Pelican (@pierretpelican) on

Boogie poses for the camera.
AD shows off his outfit. E’Twaun celebrates the team W. Ian celebrates the New Year.

HNY

A post shared by Ian Clark (@iclark21) on

Tags
Ajinca, Alexis, Clark, Ian, Cousins, DeMarcus, Davis, Anthony, Moore, E'Twaun

Related Content

Ajinca, Alexis

Clark, Ian

Cousins, DeMarcus