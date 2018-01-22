Pelicans' Posts: Week of January 15th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
DeAndre Liggins showing off his style.
AD showing his appreciation for being voted as a starter for All Star 2018.
Boogie also showing love for being voted as an All Star starter for the first time.
Humbled and blessed! Appreciate all the votes and support. Can't wait to suit up with my guy @boogiecousins and represent the Pelicans at #NBAAllStar in LA! pic.twitter.com/f63DDEfyQM— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) January 19, 2018
E'Twaun helping some young athletes work on their skills.
Thank u to everyone who voted and has continued to support me...honored to represent the @PelicansNBA organization with @AntDavis23 in LA!#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/NNTf5GRtII— DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) January 19, 2018
Pelicans Dance Team shared their routine from the game-winning night against the Grizzlies.
Pierre shares his City Edition Mardi Gras jersey.
Ian thanks his family for their support at the last home game.
Fam game to NO to support pic.twitter.com/VTwDizYPtc— Ian Clark (@IanClark) January 21, 2018