Pelicans' Posts: Week of January 15th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Jan 22, 2018
DeAndre Liggins showing off his style.

A post shared by DeAndre Liggins (@dliggs14) on

AD showing his appreciation for being voted as a starter for All Star 2018. Boogie also showing love for being voted as an All Star starter for the first time. E'Twaun helping some young athletes work on their skills.
Pelicans Dance Team shared their routine from the game-winning night against the Grizzlies.

Great win tonight @pelicansnba #DoItBig

A post shared by Pelicans Dance Team (@pelicansdance) on

Pierre shares his City Edition Mardi Gras jersey.
Ian thanks his family for their support at the last home game.
Tags
Clark, Ian, Cousins, DeMarcus, Davis, Anthony, Liggins, DeAndre, Moore, E'Twaun

Related Content

Clark, Ian

Cousins, DeMarcus

Davis, Anthony