See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Rajon hosted a screening of Marvel's "Black Panther" for kids in his hometown.

E'Twaun sharing a little more about himself.

Jrue shares some precious moments from his All-Star break.

All-Star 2018 A post shared by Jrue Holiday (@jrue_holiday11) on Feb 21, 2018 at 2:21pm PST

Pierre T. Pelican celebrating Utah Jazz Bear's birthday.

Ian rejoicing in the Pelicans' success.

Keep it going! #DoItBig A post shared by Ian Clark (@iclark21) on Feb 24, 2018 at 11:22am PST