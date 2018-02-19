Pelicans' Posts: Week of February 12

Posted: Feb 19, 2018

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

E'Twaun enjoying an All-Star event over the weekend



AD giving back during All-Star weekend



Darius Miller having some Disney fun with his daughter

1st day of Disney in the books @brynnecarolyn

A post shared by Darius miller (@dmillerky) on



Cheick enjoying All-Star Weekend festivities in Los Angeles



Boogie showing AD love for wearing his jersey at the start of the All-Star game

My brother!

A post shared by DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) on



Pierre T. Pelican kickin' it with Pharrell and the All-Star mascots



Ian riding in style

Preach

A post shared by Ian Clark (@iclark21) on



DeAndre also hit Walt Disney World during the break

A post shared by DeAndre Liggins (@dliggs14) on



Rondo showing support for his former teammate Paul Pierce

some of the greatest basketball minds I've ever been around.

A post shared by Rajon Rondo (@rajonrondo) on



Tags
Clark, Ian, Cousins, DeMarcus, Davis, Anthony, Diallo, Cheick, Liggins, DeAndre

Related Content

Clark, Ian

Cousins, DeMarcus

Davis, Anthony