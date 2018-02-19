Pelicans' Posts: Week of February 12

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

E'Twaun enjoying an All-Star event over the weekend

AD giving back during All-Star weekend

Out here with @nbacares at LA Food Bank! pic.twitter.com/2LPtoztHVf — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) February 16, 2018

Darius Miller having some Disney fun with his daughter

Cheick enjoying All-Star Weekend festivities in Los Angeles

Boogie showing AD love for wearing his jersey at the start of the All-Star game

My brother! A post shared by DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) on Feb 18, 2018 at 7:48pm PST

Pierre T. Pelican kickin' it with Pharrell and the All-Star mascots

Just a bunch of fur N.E.R.D.s with @Pharrell of @NERDarmy



Thanks for letting us be a part of your @NBAAllStar Halftime Show!#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/WbTHn8MslV — Pierre The Pelican (@PierreTPelican) February 19, 2018

Ian riding in style

Preach A post shared by Ian Clark (@iclark21) on Feb 17, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

DeAndre also hit Walt Disney World during the break

A post shared by DeAndre Liggins (@dliggs14) on Feb 17, 2018 at 2:07pm PST