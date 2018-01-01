Pelicans' Posts: Week of December 25th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
The Pelicans Dance Team gets ready to kick in the New Year.
Alexis celebrates the New Year.
Pierre reflects on his year.
Solomon rings in the New year with his little girl.
Jrue celebrates his borther’s 1,000th career point.
have a safe and happy new year! pic.twitter.com/V82nBIm7Zf— Solomon Hill (@solohill) December 31, 2017
Boogie praises Rondo for his 25 assists in 30 minutes.
AD applauds Rondo’s historic 25 assists.
The Pelicans Dance Team celebrates Rondo’s performance.
#25 pic.twitter.com/edbep6BT0Z— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) December 28, 2017
Jameer poses with friend, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, after Wednesday's game against the Nets.
#TFW @rajonrondo drops 25 dimes to lead the @pelicansnba to a victory! #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/qL8BrXkQ31— Pelicans Dance Team (@PelicansDance) December 28, 2017
Ian gets ready for game day.
Proud of this dude! We have both come a long way from the same place. Much love! pic.twitter.com/Th2vItLphF— Jameer Nelson (@jameernelson) December 28, 2017