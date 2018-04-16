Pelicans' Posts: Week of April 9

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Ian Clark cheesin' all the way to playoffs.

Mood for the post season #DoItBigger A post shared by Ian Clark (@iclark21) on Apr 12, 2018 at 2:31pm PDT

E'Twaun celebrating the Pelicans clinching their playoff spot.

Pierre getting the students of Stuart Hall School for Boys hyped for the playoffs.

Cheick showing his excitement for the start of playoffs.

Rondo staying hydrated as he heads to Portland for the start of NBA Playoffs.

@essentiawater A post shared by Rajon Rondo (@rajonrondo) on Apr 12, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

Pelicans Dance saying goodbye to the regular season and hello to playoffs.

Hello playoffs! #DoItBigger A post shared by Pelicans Dance Team (@pelicansdance) on Apr 12, 2018 at 7:36am PDT

Nikola with the appreciation post for the support heading into playoffs.

AD knows every game counts 'til the very end.