Pelicans Playoff Gameday Guide: Everything you need to know for Game 4 vs. Warriors

Trailing the series 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinals, the Pelicans look to even the series in Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors. For fans heading out to the Smoothie King Center on Sunday, here are some key things to know about gameday:

Details:

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m. CST at the Smoothie King Center in Game 4 of their best-of-seven playoff series.

Giveaway:

Every fan in attendance will receive a Pelicans playoff t-shirt courtesy of Zatarain's.

Food and Drink Specials:

The Pelicans will be offering special menu items for Game 3.

North/South Club

Carved prime rib with caramelized onions and horseradish mayo

Crab cake sliders with remoulade slaw

Chicken alfredo pasta

Chicken and sausage jambalaya

Section 119

Carved prime rib with caramelized onions and horseradish mayo

Crab cake sliders with remoulade slaw

Chicken and sausage alfredo pasta

Cheesecake

For a full list of concession offerings, CLICK HERE

Entertainment:

The Pelicans Fest Pre-game Party will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will feature music by DJ Raj Smoove, as well as interactive fun for the whole family. Appearances will be made by Pierre the Pelican and members of the Pelicans Dance Team.

Halftime will feature a performance by DJ Jubilee featuring the 610 Stompers.

Join us postgame in the Courtside Club for music by DJ Raj Smoove and drink specials, including our Do It Big Playoff Punch with a souvenir cup as well as pitchers of beer for $15.

50/50 Raffle:

The Pelicans will host a 50/50 raffle during Games 4 with proceeds benefitting the NORD Foundation. Tickets will be on sale two hours prior to tip-off at Pelicans Fest and conclude at the end of the third quarter. For details and rules, CLICK HERE

How to Watch/Listen

The Pelicans’ match-up with the Warriors will air live on ABC as well as on the team’s flagship radio station WRNO 99.5 FM with Daniel Sallerson (play-by-play) and John DeShazier (color analyst).

Fans can also listen and watch live on the Pelicans mobile app delivered by Waitr. The app is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are sold out for Games 3 and 4 at the Smoothie King Center. However, there are two ways fans can get in on the playoff action. Join Squad 6, secure your lower level season tickets and we'll save you a seat to this year's playoffs! Plans start at just $41 per game and include exclusive perks. Also, if you are feeling lucky, fans can enter our Playoff Ticket Contest for Game 4 for a chance to win two (2) tickets + VIP access to pregame shootaround.

Up Next:

The Pelicans will return to Oakland for Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, May 8. Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. CST on TNT.