Pelicans Playoff Gameday Guide: Everything you need to know for Game 3 vs. Warriors

Trailing the series 0-2 in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Pelicans look to even the score as they return home to New Orleans for Games 3 and 4 against the Golden State Warriors. For fans heading out to the Smoothie King Center on Friday, here are some key things to know about gameday:

Details:

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Golden State Warriors on Friday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m. CST at the Smoothie King Center in Game 3 of their best-of-seven playoff series.

Giveaway:

Every fan in attendance will receive a Pelicans Playoff t-shirt and rally towel courtesy of Hancock/Whitney Bank and Peoples Health.

Food and Drink Specials:

The Pelicans will be offering special menu items for Game 3.

North/South Club

Carved turkey sandwich with cranberry orange relish and fresh spinach

Shrimp and pancetta mac n' cheese

STACKED grilled cheese - chopped brisket served between two grilled cheese sandwiches

Chicken and sausage jambalaya

Section 119

Carved turkey sandwich with cranberry orange relish and fresh spinach

Shrimp and pancetta mac n' cheese

BBQ brisket tacos and cilantro cole slaw

White chocolate bread pudding

For a full list of concession offerings, CLICK HERE

Entertainment:

The Pelicans Fest Pre-game Party will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will feature music by DJ Raj Smoove, as well as interactive fun for the whole family. Appearances will be made by Pierre the Pelican and members of the Pelicans Dance Team.

Halftime will feature a performance by New Orleans native Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

Join us postgame in the Courtside Club for music by DJ Raj Smoove and drink specials, including our Do It Big Playoff Punch with a souvenir cup as well as pitchers of beer for $15.

50/50 Raffle:

The Pelicans will host a 50/50 raffle during Games 3 & 4 with proceeds benefitting the NORD Foundation. Tickets will be on sale two hours prior to tip-off at Pelicans Fest and conclude at the end of the third quarter. For details and rules, CLICK HERE

Mirotic Shave Station:

In honor of Nikola Mirotic's exceptional, clean-shaven play in the postseason, Gillette is helping fans 'Do It Bigger' for Round 2. Join our in-arena barbers outside of Section 124 where fans can get a clean playoff shave through halftime along with special prizes.

How to Watch/Listen

The Pelicans’ match-up with the Warriors will air live on ESPN as well as on the team’s flagship radio station WRNO 99.5 FM with Sean Kelley (play-by-play) and John DeShazier (color analyst).

Fans can also listen and watch live on the Pelicans mobile app delivered by Waitr. The app is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are sold out for Games 3 and 4 at the Smoothie King Center. However, there are two ways fans can get in on the playoff action. Join Squad 6, secure your lower level season tickets and we'll save you a seat to this year's playoffs! Plans start at just $41 per game and include exclusive perks. Also, if you are feeling lucky, fans can enter our Playoff Ticket Contest for Game 4 for a chance to win two (2) tickets + VIP access to pregame shootaround.

Up Next:

The Pelicans will host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their second round playoff series on Sunday, May 6. Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. CST on ABC.